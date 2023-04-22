Father of Jalalabad Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Surinder Kamboj (65), was arrested on Friday in an extortion case. Kamboj was demanding Rs 10 lakh from a property dealer to settle a rape allegation made against him by a woman who is a resident of Jalalabad town. He had already taken Rs 50,000 from the property dealer.

DSP Atul Soni, who confirmed the event, stated that Rs 50,000 ‘extortion money’ was recovered from Surinder during the arrest. According to the reports, the arrest was made based on the complaint that was filed by a property broker Sunil Kumar, who has been charged with rape in another matter as a result of a complaint made by the woman. Sunil hasn’t been arrested yet.

The FIR filed in the case states that Rano Bai, a resident of Maini Colony, had approached Sunil Kumar, a resident of Dashmesh Nagri, for purchasing a property at Dr. Khan Wali Street.

“On April 20, at about 3.30 pm, I contacted Sunil Kumar to show me a property as I intended to buy one. Sunil showed me a vacant house which he said was his own property and he raped me. After coming home, I told my sons about the incident and later I went to the civil hospital to get a medical examination done. On the morning of April 21, I came to the police station to get my complaint lodged,” the woman said in the complaint.

According to the police report, Surinder reportedly contacted Sunil Kumar and informed him that Rano Bai had visited the hospital for a checkup before heading to the police station to file a rape complaint against him. In exchange for resolving the issue, he allegedly sought Rs 10 lakh from the property dealer.

Later, Sunil Kumar registered a case against Surinder at the police station. According to him, he previously paid Rs 50,000 out of fear of his name being tarnished. Reportedly, he has the audio recording of the exchange on his cell phone.

Kumar meanwhile stated in the complaint that he had got a call from the woman on April 20 at around 3 pm saying that she wanted to buy a house. Kumar showed her his own residence, which he intended to sell. “At 5 pm, the woman rang me up to say that her son was beating her for roaming around with me. Her daughter-in-law too called me a few minutes later and accused me of being a rapist,” Kumar said to the police.

“Later in the evening, I received a call from Surinder Kamboj who told me that the police will book me in the rape case and called me to his house for a settlement. Surinder Kamboj demanded Rs 10 lakh as settlement, following which I complained to the police,” he added.

The Jalalabad police has charged Surinder, Rano Bai, her son Sunil Rai, and his wife (whose name is not stated in the FIR) with violating Sections 384, 389, and 34 of the IPC based on Sunil Kumar’s statement.

Surinder served as the chairman of the Land Mortgage Bank in Jalalabad. Several years earlier, he had run for the Jalalabad Assembly seat but lost.