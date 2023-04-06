Karnataka: Local Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to stop attacking Adani, but it seems he may not listen as he has his ‘own mind’

On April 10, Rahul Gandhi will be in Kolar for a political rally. In 2019, he gave the infamous speech on the ‘Modi’ surname that got him into trouble, leading to his disqualification from Lok Sabha in March 2023. Karnataka Congress leaders have reportedly requested Rahul Gandhi to refrain from attacking billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, a request that is unlikely to be fulfilled by the Congress leader.

Taking a leaf out of the successful Himachal campaign – similar advice – https://t.co/jNoB5V9E2P — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) April 6, 2023

News18 quoted unnamed sources in Karnataka Congress that the local leaders have asserted it would be better if Gandhi had avoided Kolar to be his first stop in Karnataka. As per the reports, it would give Bharatiya Janata Party a chance to “attack” Gandhi before the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Moreover, the local leaders were worried about what Gandhi may say during his visit to Kolar.

The local leaders reportedly believe pertaining to the ongoing matter of his disqualification by a Surat court, it is highly likely Gandhi will raise the issue in Kolar. Furthermore, he has been repeatedly claiming existence of a “nexus” between Gautam Adani and PM Modi. One of the top leaders involved in Congress’s campaign in the state told News18, “We have conveyed it to his team and advised him. We hope he doesn’t raise it too often. Once or twice is enough. After all, the real issues are local, like corruption in the Bommai government.”

However, it is unlikely Gandhi will move as per the request by the local leaders. Sources told News 18 that he has his own “point” and “mind” and would not listen to the local leaders. Recently, Ghulam Nabi Azad too stated Gandhi was the main reason he left the party. While Gandhi does not care much about the senior party leaders, it is hard to imagine he would pay any heed to the local state leaders.