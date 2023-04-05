On 5th April 2023, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant shared a video from her Instagram handle. In this video, she is seen offering namaz. However, Muslim social media users schooled Rakhi Sawant on her attire as she was seen wearing short leggings while performing namaz.

Muslims on social media schooled Rakhi Sawant on her attire. One Shehnaz Shaikh commented, “You are offering Namaz… That’s very good to know but before offering Namaz you should learn some basic rules for Namaz… Like your leggings are too short, this is not fair for girls… and second is your nail polish which is totally prohibited… May Allah reward you. May Allah grant you the right path. Insha Allah.”

Another social media user Muskan wrote, “If you are offering Namaz, do it covering your entire body.”

Source: Instagram

One Gul-e-Adnan commented, “Namaz cannot be offered with bare nails and nail polish. women should wear leggings covering their ankles. Ankles or even eyelashes should not be visible. This is not allowed in Islam.”

Source: Instagram

Shaazi posted, “Why are you doing namaz on a Yoga mat? Don’t you have a jaaynamaz?”

Source: Instagram

Rakhi Sawant earlier made it public that she married Adil Durrani and converted to Islam in May 2022. As per the Nikahnama, the two got married on May 29 last year at her home in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The Nikah took place at 1:30 p.m., and the bride was given a meher (security deposit) of Rs 51,786. A Vakil (guardian) – Abdul Kadir Lokhandwala – and two witnesses, Kulsum Bi Naseeruddin Naik and Ahmed Riyaz Shaikh – were present at the Nikah. Apart from the Nikah, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani also had got their marriage registered. Rakhi had earlier reportedly converted to Christianity.