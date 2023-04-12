A Hindu man and a Muslim woman who had recently eloped reached the sub-registrar’s office in Vadodara city to fulfil the last formalities of their inter-faith marriage registration when a crowd gathered there and caused great pandemonium.

A complaint had been filed at the Karjan police station about the woman’s disappearance. She was in a relationship with a Hindu man, of which her family in Vadodara was aware. She and her partner both vanished a few days ago after they eloped together.

The family members of the girl and others gathered at the Sub Registrar’s office on the sixth floor of Kuber Bhavan in Vadodara when found out that the couple had arrived for registration of their marriage. After learning about the ruckus at the office, the police arrived and protected the interfaith couple. The pair, who are both adults, were taken to the ninth floor by the Raopura police to protect them. However, they were followed by several people from the Muslim group.

Furthermore, later a team of district police officers came to the Sub Registrar’s office to take the girl’s statement about the missing report that was lodged by her relatives. Kuber Bhavan remained in disarray well into the evening as the relatives of the Muslim girl continued to create lots of noise. Later the woman was taken to Nari Sanrakshan Gruh.

A similar interfaith marriage case had previously come to light in the Hasthal village of Kalavad Taluka in the Jamnagar district. Here, the father, Kishore Karsariya and sister of a Hindu man Hiren, who married a Muslim girl, Muskan Yusuf, were assaulted and forbidden from entering the village.

The couple eloped, got married and started living together in Rajkot which didn’t go down well with the latter’s family.