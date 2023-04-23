On 23rd April 2023, another cheetah that was brought from South Africa died in the Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh. The deceased cheetah was named ‘Uday’. The cheetah was ill and died during treatment. The reason for death is not yet ascertained.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Conservator of Forest, JS Chauhan said, “Another cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after he was found sick at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained.”

A press note published by the forest authorities said, “On 23rd April 2023, the team monitoring cheetah on a daily basis, found the male cheetah Uday sitting in a lethargic state with his head bowed down at around 9.00 am. On getting close to the cheetah, the cheetah was found to be walking with its neck bent. During the last morning and evening surveillance done every day according to the protocol, the cheetah was found to be healthy the day before. The condition of the cheetah Uday was immediately reported by wireless to wildlife doctors monitoring the cheetah. On receiving the information, the wildlife doctor team immediately went to the spot and inspected the cheetah Uday and found it prima facie sick. All the wildlife doctors present on the spot and cheetah experts of Cheetah Conservation Fund felt the need to tranquilise it for immediate treatment considering the condition of the cheetah, which was immediately informed by the wildlife doctor to the Chief Conservator at around 9.45 am through telephone.”

The press note further said, “The Chief Conservator of Forests immediately informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife about the situation. Permission was obtained to conduct tranquillisation. At around 11 am, Cheetah Uday was given anaesthesia and given treatment on the spot. Considering the health of the cheetah, it was kept in the isolation ward for further treatment and continuous monitoring. During treatment, Cheetah Uday died at around 4 pm. The cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy report by a team of wildlife doctors.”

On February 18, 2023, Uday and 11 other cheetahs were transferred from South Africa to Kuno. On February 18, this year, Uday and 11 other cheetahs were transferred from South Africa to Kuno. The Kuno National Park has lost a second cheetah this year. Twenty cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa were brought in. Sasha, one of the eight Namibian cheetahs introduced to Kuno National Park last year, died in March. Sasha was already suffering from a kidney ailment at the time it was brought to Kuno national park. Besides these cheetahs brought from African countries, on 29th March 2023, Siyaya – a female cheetah translocated from Namibia to India last year gave birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.