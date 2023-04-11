While Punjab Kings may have disappointed its fans with a crushing defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier last week, it has not let the beating affect its high spirits and good humour, as the IPL franchisee jumped the ‘pols aa gayi pols’ meme bandwagon and shared a short clip on its social media handles featuring cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, and Harpreet Brar.

The official Twitter handle of Punjab Kings, an IPL franchisee, too participated in the meme campaign, with its star cricketers, captain and stylish southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar featuring in a video mocking the fugitive Amritpal Singh with the ‘pols aa gayi pols’ video. Punjab Kings’ hilarious video shows cricketers playing cards and running away abruptly as they see a policeman approaching. Shikhar, however, remains seated, nonchalantly exhorting Rahul and Harpreet to return.

Since March 18, the phrase “pols aa gayi pols” (police have arrived/police are chasing us) has become viral on social media. This was triggered by a crackdown launched by the Punjab Police on Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter, and his aides. During the chase, one of his supporters made a passionate plea to Amritpal’s followers to gather and help rescue the former Dubai resident.

And since then, ‘pols aa gayi pols’ has become quite the rage on the internet, with social media users, internet companies, and celebrities partaking in the viral campaign.

The video shared by Punjab Kings has instantly gone viral on the internet, with many Twitter users expressing their amusement at the clip.

A Twitter user said the video was an “ultimate way to roast Khalistani supporters”.

Still others were simply amused to find some of their most loved cricketers mocking Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh and his aides, who are currently on the run from Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh on the run

On 18 March, Punjab Police launched a massive search operation to arrest pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. However, following a car chase, Singh managed to escape. Over 100 of his supporters have since been detained, with his close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested yesterday.

Following the police action against Amritpal Singh and Khalistani supporters, the internet has been flooded with ‘pols aa gayi pols’ memes and reels to mock the fugitive leader and his aides, with many organisations, including Swiggy, taking a dig at the Waris Punjab De chief after running away from the police.