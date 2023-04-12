The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi is hosting SRCC Business Conclave from 12 to 14 April, the Annual Management Festival of the college. Today was the first day of the Conclave presented by Face Magazine. The event featured renowned speakers, including Swami Mukundanand, Naveen Jindal, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who shared their valuable insights on various aspects of business, economics, and infrastructure development. The Business Conclave began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The event witnessed an enlightening inaugural address by Swami Mukundanand, a renowned spiritual leader, and author, who shared insights from the Bhagavad Gita and delved deeper into the philosophy of life, offering solutions to modern-day problems using ancient Indian wisdom.

The Business Conclave was attended by a diverse audience, including students, faculty, industry experts, and business professionals, all eager to gain insights from Swami Mukundanand’s profound wisdom. Swami Mukundanand, who is known for his spiritual teachings and ability to connect ancient Indian philosophy with contemporary challenges, delivered a captivating speech that left a lasting impact on the audience.

Swami Mukundanand merges the ancient with the modern

In his inaugural address, Swami Mukundanand emphasized the importance of integrating spiritual wisdom into our modern lives. He spoke about the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, one of the most revered scriptures in Hindu philosophy, and how it can provide practical solutions to the challenges faced in today’s fast-paced world. Swami Mukundanand highlighted the relevance of ancient Indian wisdom in addressing the various issues that modern-day society faces, including stress, anxiety, leadership, and decision-making.

Swami Mukundanand shared insights from the Bhagavad Gita, which teaches the importance of self-awareness, self-mastery, and selfless service. He emphasized the need for individuals to cultivate a positive mindset, develop inner strength, and align their actions with higher values and principles. Swami Mukundanand also stressed the significance of mindfulness and meditation in managing stress, enhancing focus, and improving overall well-being.

Swami Mukundanand’s speech was not only insightful but also interactive, as he engaged with the audience through anecdotes, real-life examples, and practical tips. He encouraged the audience to reflect on their own lives and strive for personal growth and development. Swami Mukundanand’s address resonated with the attendees, as he provided valuable guidance on how to lead a balanced, meaningful, and purpose-driven life.

Furthermore, Swami Mukundanand emphasized the importance of ethical leadership in today’s business world. He spoke about the need for leaders to have a clear vision, integrity, and empathy towards their team members and stakeholders. He emphasized that ethical leadership is not just about achieving short-term goals or financial success but also about making a positive impact on society and leaving a legacy that inspires future generations.

Swami Mukundanand also highlighted the role of spirituality in enhancing leadership skills. He spoke about the need for leaders to connect with their inner selves, cultivate humility, and develop a deep sense of compassion towards others. He emphasized that spirituality can help leaders develop a holistic perspective, make wise decisions, and create a positive work culture based on trust, respect, and inclusivity.

Naveen Jindal shares insights into business, life and sports

The second speaker of the event was Naveen Jindal, a distinguished industrialist, politician, and philanthropist. Naveen Jindal shared his insights on various issues, including his love for Polo and fitness, which he considers vital for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. He spoke about his passion for Polo as a sport that requires physical and mental agility, teamwork, and strategic planning, which he finds parallel to the skills needed in the business world. Naveen Jindal also emphasized the importance of staying physically fit and mentally alert to navigate the challenges of the dynamic business environment.

Naveen Jindal, known for his entrepreneurial acumen and leadership skills, shared his experiences and learnings from his journey in the business world. He touched upon topics such as leadership, innovation, and sustainability, providing valuable insights to the audience. Naveen Jindal’s address was received with great admiration, as he shared his real-life experiences and practical wisdom, motivating the attendees to become resilient and forward-thinking business leaders.

Mr Jindal began his address by sharing his journey as a businessman and the challenges he faced in building and growing his business empire. He spoke about the early days of JSPL and the struggles he faced, including debt burdens and tough market conditions. However, through perseverance, strategic planning, and a dedicated team, he gradually turned the fortunes of the company around and transformed it into a global conglomerate with a strong presence in the steel, power, and infrastructure sectors.

Mr Jindal emphasized the importance of resilience, determination, and innovation in the business world. He shared valuable lessons on how to overcome setbacks, adapt to changing market dynamics, and constantly innovate to stay ahead in a highly competitive environment. He also stressed the significance of ethical business practices, transparency, and corporate governance in building a sustainable and socially responsible business.

Apart from his business successes, Mr Jindal also shared his passion for sports, particularly his love for polo. He spoke about his deep-rooted interest in sports from a young age and how it has played a pivotal role in shaping his personality, leadership skills, and decision-making abilities. Mr Jindal emphasized the importance of sports in instilling discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship, which are invaluable qualities for success in any field of life.

Mr Jindal also spoke about his efforts in promoting sports and supporting athletes in India. He shared his vision for developing sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent in the country. He highlighted the need for a holistic approach towards sports, encompassing both physical and mental well-being, and the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for athletes to excel on the global stage.

In addition to his business and sports endeavours, Mr Jindal also shared his vision for education and the role it plays in shaping the future of India. He spoke about his passion for promoting education and his efforts in setting up the Jindal Global University, a world-class institution that offers interdisciplinary education and fosters research, innovation, and global engagement.

Mr Jindal emphasized the need for quality education that prepares students for the challenges of the 21st century and equips them with the skills and knowledge to drive economic growth and social progress. He stressed the significance of investing in education, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas, to bridge the gap of inequality and create a more inclusive society.

Furthermore, Mr Jindal shared his experiences and insights on managing and leading a large organization. He spoke about the importance of building a culture of trust, empowerment, and diversity in the workplace. He highlighted the need for leaders to be accessible, approachable, and empathetic towards their team members, and to create an environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

Nitin Gadkari captivates the audience with his wit and knowledge

The highlight of the Business Conclave was the keynote address delivered by Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. As a prominent political leader and a driving force behind several key infrastructure projects in India, Gadkari’s insights were eagerly anticipated by the audience. In his address, Gadkari lauded SRCC as a premier institution known for its excellence in the study of economics and commerce. He acknowledged the contribution of SRCC in producing skilled professionals who have excelled in various fields of business and economics.

In his address, Mr Gadkari candidly spoke about the challenges faced by his ministry and the need for efficient governance to overcome them. He highlighted the issue of bureaucratic red tape that has plagued the system for years, leading to delays and cost overruns in projects. Mr Gadkari emphasized the importance of adopting efficient and scientific methods to save public money, reduce red tape, and expedite the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Mr Gadkari also shared his vision for urban waste management, which is a critical issue faced by Indian cities. He stressed the need for sustainable and innovative solutions to tackle the growing problem of waste generation and pollution. Mr Gadkari highlighted the importance of adopting modern technologies and practices for waste management, including recycling, waste-to-energy, and decentralized waste processing units, to create a clean and green environment.

Furthermore, Mr Gadkari shared his personal journey in public service and the lessons he has learned along the way. He spoke about his early days in politics, the challenges he faced, and the perseverance and determination that helped him overcome them. Mr Gadkari emphasized the importance of integrity, leadership, and humility in public service, and how these qualities have guided him in his political career.

Mr Gadkari also touched upon the issue of environmental conservation and the need for sustainable development. He spoke about the importance of striking a balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and the need for policies and practices that promote sustainable development. Mr Gadkari highlighted the efforts undertaken by his ministry in building green infrastructure, including highways with tree plantation and water conservation measures, to minimize the impact on the environment.

In addition to his insights on governance and sustainability, Mr Gadkari also spoke about his ministry’s achievements in building critical infrastructure projects across the country. He highlighted the progress made in areas such as road construction, port development, and waterways, and the positive impact these projects have had on India’s economic growth and development.

Mr Gadkari also shared his thoughts on the role of technology in driving innovation and development. He spoke about the need for embracing technology and digital transformation in the government and infrastructure sectors to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Mr Gadkari emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and job creation, and the need for a conducive ecosystem for startups and innovators in India.

Gadkari further highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure for economic growth and development. He shared valuable information about the accomplishments of his ministry in building critical infrastructure projects across the country, such as highways, ports, waterways, and renewable energy projects. Gadkari emphasized the need for sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development that promotes economic prosperity, social well-being, and environmental sustainability.

Gadkari also discussed the government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development to foster economic growth and job creation. He shared insights on various policy initiatives and reforms aimed at creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. Gadkari’s address was packed with valuable information, inspiring the audience with his vision and determination to drive infrastructural development in the country.

The audience was captivated by Mr Gadkari’s inspirational address, which was filled with anecdotes, insights, and practical solutions to pressing issues. His vision for efficient governance, sustainable development, and embracing technology resonated with the young minds at SRCC, who were inspired by his leadership and achievements.

The Business Conclave at SRCC Delhi also featured interactive panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions. These sessions provided a platform for industry experts, faculty, and students to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore new perspectives on various business-related topics. The panel discussions covered a wide range of themes, including sustainable business practices.

The Business Conclave at SRCC Delhi brought together visionaries, leaders, and experts from various fields to share their perspectives, experiences, and insights on pressing business and economic issues. The presence of Swami Mukundanand, Naveen Jindal, and Hon’ble Minister Nitin Gadkari added immense value to the event, making it a memorable and enriching experience for all. The conclave served as a platform for meaningful discussions and the exchange of ideas, contributing to the overall academic and intellectual ecosystem of SRCC and the business community at large.