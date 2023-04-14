Three weeks after pro-Khalistani elements desecrated the Indian tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London, and attacked the building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought action against anti-India elements during a telephonic meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday (April 13).

As per reports, PM Modi has called for strong action against anti-India elements and protection of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. Rishi Sunak has condemned the attack on Indian High Commission in London and assured his Indian counterpart of the security of the Indian Mission.

The Indian Prime Minister also sought an expedited response from the UK in the extradition of fugitives such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. The two leaders also talked about the need for a mutually beneficial ‘Free Trade Agreement’ between India and the UK.

We also agreed on the need to take strong action against anti-India elements and to ensure security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. We also discussed the issue of economic offenders. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

In a tweet, PM Modi informed, “We reviewed progress on a number of issues to further strengthen India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including FTA.”

He further added, “We also agreed on the need to take strong action against anti-India elements and to ensure the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. We also discussed the issue of economic offenders.” PM Modi and Rishi Sunak also shared greetings on the eve of Baisakhi.

Indian High Commission in London faces attacks from Khalistanis

On March 19 evening, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

A mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.



(Source: MATV, London)



(Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Even after assurances from the London Metropolitan Police about raising the level of protection for the Indian High Commission, pro-Khalistan supporters on March 22 breached the security cover and threw eggs and inks to deface and vandalize the building.

The police had deployed forces in 24 buses as well as the mounted police, however, the Khalistanis were still successful in vandalizing and defacing the premises.