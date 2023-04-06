Man bites off snake’s head in Tamil Nadu as revenge, video goes viral, watch

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the people of Tamil Nadu, India, three men were arrested after one of them named Mohan bit off the head of a snake in an act of revenge, claiming that the snake had bitten his hand. The incident, which was recorded on video by his friends and shared on Facebook, has sparked outrage and led to the arrest of three individuals.

The three men, Mohan, Surya and Santosh, who are all Kainur residents, are charged with torturing and killing the reptile while simultaneously documenting the incident.

Mohan is seen holding the snake in the video and yelling that it bit his hand and that he would exact revenge. Mohan refuses to comply with their requests to leave the snake alone and bites off its head. As they get a close-up of the snake’s gushing body and dislocated head on camera, the three people can be heard giggling. The video of the man biting the snake can be seen from 10 seconds in the video embedded down below.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mohan can be seen holding the snake with his bare hands and angrily biting off its head, while his friends recorded the incident and shared it online. In the video, Mohan claims that the snake had bitten his hand earlier, and he was exacting revenge. As one can see, the snake’s decapitated head also keeps on moving for a few seconds after being separated from rest of its body.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing widespread condemnation for the inhumane act. Animal rights activists and concerned citizens raised their voices against such cruelty towards animals and called for strict action against Arjun and his friends.

Arcot Ranger was alerted to the event and was able to apprehend the suspects. Animal cruelty and killing a wild animal are the charges in a case that has been filed against the men.