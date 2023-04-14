Friday, April 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTDP leader files police complaint against a dog for tearing poster of Andhra CM...
News ReportsPoliticsWTF News
Updated:

TDP leader files police complaint against a dog for tearing poster of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Udayasree, a TDP member, told local media that the animal has 'hurt' the sentiments of 6 crore people in Andhra Pradesh by tearing Reddy's poster.

OpIndia Staff
Dog tears poster of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, police complaint filed
Jagan Mohan Reddy (left), dog in action (right), images via Indian Express and India Today
7

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader has filed a police complaint against a dog for tearing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The complaint was ‘sarcastically’ filed in Vijayawada by one Dasari Udayasree after a viral video showed a dog removing Reddy’s poster, which was stuck on a house wall.

She along with other TDP workers demanded strict action against the dog for allegedly insulting the State’s Chief Minister, who also heads the YSR Congress party.

Udayasree told local media that the animal has ‘hurt’ the sentiments of 6 crore people in Andhra Pradesh by tearing Reddy’s poster. “We have requested the police to arrest the dog and those behind the dog who insulted our beloved chief minister,” she was quoted as saying.

Screengrab of the police complaint by Dasari Udayasree

Reportedly, the poster was pasted on the wall of a house during the state-wide survey ‘Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu’, conducted by the YSR Congress party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJagan Mohan Reddy, dog poster, TDP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com