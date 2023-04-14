Dog tears poster of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, police complaint filed

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader has filed a police complaint against a dog for tearing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The complaint was ‘sarcastically’ filed in Vijayawada by one Dasari Udayasree after a viral video showed a dog removing Reddy’s poster, which was stuck on a house wall.

A TDP leader has filed a case against a dog for allegedly removing the poster of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A video has also surfaced in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. Watch here. #ViralVideo #NewsMo pic.twitter.com/jF3vU9Bulp — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 13, 2023

She along with other TDP workers demanded strict action against the dog for allegedly insulting the State’s Chief Minister, who also heads the YSR Congress party.

Udayasree told local media that the animal has ‘hurt’ the sentiments of 6 crore people in Andhra Pradesh by tearing Reddy’s poster. “We have requested the police to arrest the dog and those behind the dog who insulted our beloved chief minister,” she was quoted as saying.

Screengrab of the police complaint by Dasari Udayasree

Reportedly, the poster was pasted on the wall of a house during the state-wide survey ‘Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu’, conducted by the YSR Congress party.