Friday, April 7, 2023
Updated:

‘There should be censorship on OTT’: Salman Khan says vulgarity, nudity, abusive words need to stop

Taking a shot at actors who have let their inhibitions fly on screen, he said that the guard at the building where the actors live might be watching the content as well.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khan
Image via Indian Express
10

On Wednesday,  April 5, Bollywood actor Salman Khan raised concern over vulgar content shown on OTT shows. While addressing a Filmfare Awards press conference, Salman Khan batted for censorship on digital platforms adding that ‘clean content’ always works better. 

“I really think there should be censorship on OTT. All this… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch(abusive words) should stop. A kid as young as 15 or 16 years old can watch all such content. Would you like it if your young daughter watches such content under the guise of studying? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. The cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership.”

Taking a shot at actors who have let their inhibitions fly on screen, he said that the guard at your building might be watching the content as well.

“You have done it all. Lovemaking, kissing, and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons also. We don’t need to do that. We live in Hindustan, to some extent it is fine but some time ago it was too much. But now it has finally come under control. Now, people have started doing a lot of good and decent content. Some people are way too talented and do it all but others who don’t want to, are left behind. Thus, there should be censorship, when it can be on our movies why not on OTT? Even television has it (censorship), I host BiggBoss, I know it,” Salman Khan said.

He also dismissed the notion that OTT has become cooler than Television. 

“When it was just film industry, TV was not there, when TV came a lot of people from the film industry started working on TV then and now people who do not get work on television started getting work on OTT,” Khan said.

On the work front, Salman Khan will have Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on April 21. He also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. According to speculations, he will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger Vs. Pathaan, Aditya Chopra’s next venture.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

