Liberals suffer meltdown after Twitter removes ‘legacy verified’ blue ticks

The removal of blue checkmarks rattled the left-liberal community, who took to the platform to curse Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk.

Liberals suffer meltdown after Twitter removes 'legacy verified' blue tick
On Thursday (April 20), Twitter removed the ‘legacy verified’ blue checkmarks, sparking a massive meltdown of left-liberals on the micro-blogging platform.

It must be mentioned that Twitter would earlier recognise ‘notable’ personalities such as celebrities, influencers, public figures, and journalists on its platform by providing them with an exclusive ‘blue tick,’ known as ‘legacy verified’ accounts.

After Twitter launched Twitter Blue, a subscription service which offers several added benefits, including the blue tick, the social media platform had announced that the legacy verified tags would be removed if the users don’t subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The removal of blue checkmarks rattled the left-liberal community, who took to the platform to curse Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk. Climate change ‘activist’ Licipriya Kangujam, whose father was arrested for fraud, wrote, “My blue tick has gone but my spirit doesn’t. I felt it was an honor for my work since 6 years old for our planet.”

“Twitter was a powerful tool for me to bring a change. Hypocrisy of Elon Musk capitalise our voices today. Twitter is now a symbol of failure for our freedom of speech!” she brazened it out.

An economist turned fake news peddler, Kaushik Basu, also took to Twitter to vent out his anger. He wrote, “It’s embarrassing to have a blue tick now because it’s a signal you paid for it.”

One Munza Mushtaq lamented, “I am no longer a “verified” journalist on Twitter thanks to Elon Musk. In 2021, I received the verification on purely merit, and that is how it should be. Now, even underworld leader Kanjipani Imran can have a verified Twitter account as long as he pays for it. #TwitterBlueTick”

Co-founder of Sinjar Academy, Murad Ismael, claimed, “Most of journalists around the world need their Twitter account verified and in many countries having a credit card is not a given thing. This subscription-based verification is really weird and damaging to Twitter & discounts people contribution to this platform.”

Congress loyalist Sanjukta Basu tweeted, “Ha ha, looks like the right-wing losers are worried that the elite club they were so desperate to enter have been emptied of the elites. Desperately hoping that we come back. Not happening. The blue tick will lose meaning. With our exit, we take the club with us.”

Digital producer of ‘Daily Press’ Waldy Diez wrote, “I feel like Twitter is now this lawless place without the checkmark verification for journalists and other public figures who don’t want to pay the fee.”

“And, despite my affiliation with, and employment by Weather Channel, after all these years my #BlueCheckMark verification is gone. Elon Musk, that mark is critical in offering journalists credibility as actually being who we say we are on Twitter. Please offer a solution,” wrote Justin Michaels.

Following Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk, the micro-blogging platform announced to ‘democratise’ the process and award blue checkmark to anyone willing to cough up $8 every month.

On Thursday (April 20), Twitter removed the verified blue tick from many high-profile individuals’ accounts in India including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others.

The other political figures who have lost the blue tick are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Besides them, political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress also lost their verification badges.

