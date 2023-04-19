A Muslim girl named Sabina has converted to Hinduism in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. She is married to Sompal. Sabina will now be known as Sonam. The couple married on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly. Pandit KK Shankhdhar, who solemnized the marriage, told in an interaction with OpIndia that the two had known each other for a long time.

Sabina and Sompal’s family members are against this relationship. The couple has urged the police for providing protection. According to reports, Sabina hails from Bishratganj in Bareilly. Her husband Sompal is a resident of Kundaria Khurd. The two were in love for a long time.

When Sabina told about this relationship in her house, there was a lot of opposition from the family members. Meanwhile, Sompal’s family members also knew about the relationship. They also objected to it. As their family members were not ready, both of them decided to get married in the temple.

Sabina and Sompal contacted Pandit KK Shankhdhar of the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly. Pandit Shankhdhar agreed to solemnize their marriage after necessary legal procedures. He took certificates of adultness from Sabina and Sompal. Finally, on Monday, Sabina and Sompal tied the knot.

It is being told that Sabina also sang the song ‘Yeh Dosti Tere Naam Se Shuru Tere Naam Par Khatm’ for her husband. At present, Sabina and Sompal are worried about their safety. Both have sought protection from the Bareilly police.

बरेली की सबीना ने की घर वापसी.

सोमपाला को चुना अपना जीवन साथी और बन गईं सोनम.



7 जन्मों का वादा अग्नि, जल, वायु की मौजूदगी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया.



पण्डित के के शंखधर के अगस्त्य मुनि आश्रम में संपन्न हुए ऐसे 65 से अधिक विवाह.@bareillypolice से सुरक्षा की मांग. pic.twitter.com/hr6wSxz4Yv — Rahul Pandey (@STVRahul) April 18, 2023

Pandit Shankhdhar has also shared photos and videos of this marriage with OpIndia. He said that the boy has a relative who lives next to the girl’s house. The boy used to visit that relative frequently. During this time, both of them fell in love and got married.

According to Pandit Shankhdhar, an FIR has been lodged by the girl’s family against the boy in the Bishratganj police station, due to which the girl has gone to court for her statement of CrPC section 164.

Earlier, in the same Agastya Muni Ashram, Amrina became Radhika to marry Pappu, Nazish became Niharika to marry Neelesh, and Shehnaz became Suman to marry Ajay. A few days ago, in an interaction with OpIndia. Pandit Shankhdhar had said that there is a threat to his life. He told that he has become the new target of the Islamists as he has solemnized more than 64 marriages in which Muslim girls embraced Hinduism to get married to Hindu boys.