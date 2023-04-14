On Friday (April 14), officials representing the ‘Raj Niwas’ (the official residence of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor) urged the Power Ministry to not make false allegations about the Governor in connection to the Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme. The response by the LG came after the AAP govt said that the power subsidy in Delhi will end from today because LG has not signed the concerned file.

While speaking to ANI, the officials said, “The Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against LG. She (Atishi Marlena) should stop misleading people with false statements.”

They slammed the Delhi government for delay in sending the files and deliberate politicisation of the matter. “If at all, she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till 4th April when the deadline was 15th April?” they asked.

“Why was the file sent to LG on 11th April? And What is the need for drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?” the officials further inquired.

The LG’s office also slammed the AAP govt for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crores given to private DISCOMs during the past 6 years. “LG repeats support for power subsidy to poor, reiterates that amounts being given to DISCOMs be audited to ensure non-pilferage,” they said.

LG VK Saxena further questioned the Arvind Kejriwal Government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to make it compulsory for DERC to audit DISCOMs till now. He underlined that audits by CAG-empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered a substitute for CAG audits.

The LG’s office added that the LG has expressed surprise that the government’s appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the CAG Audit of DISCOMs has been pending for more than 7 years. He asked the Delhi government to expedite it by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing.

The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (April 14), AAP MLA Atishi Marlena courted controversy after she blamed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor for a ‘lapse’ in the power subsidy scheme of the Delhi government.

“The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy. Till the file is approved we can’t give subsidy,” she was heard saying.

“I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it’s been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet. The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it,” Atishi Marlena claimed.

Yesterday Atishi wrote a letter to the LG alleging that she is not getting an appointment to meet him. She wrote that there was an emergency situation in Delhi as the power subsidy scheme is ending and it needs to be renewed. “As it is the Government had an apprehension that BJP is trying to stop electricity subsidy that is given to lakhs of households in Delhi and now it appears that is exactly what is going to happen,” she wrote, virtually implying that the LG was not signing the file on the instructions of BJP.

Last month, the Delhi government announced its decision to continue the power subsidy scheme until March 31, 2024. Under the electricity subsidy scheme, households that use less than 200 units every month are not billed at the end of the cycle.

Those consumers who use up to 400 units per month can avail upto 50% of the subsidy (up to ₹800) on the total bill. Initially, the rule applied to all but was later tweaked to include only those Delhiites, who voluntarily opt-in for the service.