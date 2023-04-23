Sunday, April 23, 2023
West Bengal: Aghori Sadhu found hanging outside Kali Mandir in Birbhum, locals allege murder by temple secretary

The locals have accused Behira Kali Mandir committee secretary named Kalyan Banerjee of murdering the Aghori Sadhu.

OpIndia Staff
5

On Sunday (April 23), the dead body of an Aghori Sadhu was found hanging outside the Behira Kali Mandir in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. As per reports, the deceased was identified as one Bhuban Mandal. A native of the Panchra area, Mandal had been staying at the Kali temple for over 10 years.

According to the locals, he was absent for the past 8-10 days and only returned to the temple on Saturday (April 22). His dead body was recovered the following day, hanging from a tree adjacent to the Behira Kali Mandir.

While reacting strongly about the matter, BJP National spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “While Mamata Banerjee delivers a provocative communal speech to a Muslim gathering on Eid, urging them to fight imaginary ghosts, a Aghori panth Sadhu has been murdered and hung outside Behira Kali Mandir in Birbhum. TMC leaders are involved in the crim…Another day in Bengal.”

Police send the body for post-mortem

Some villagers have claimed that they met the Adhori Sadhu at 5 o’clock in the morning. When they went out for a morning walk, they saw him the sadhu arranging for prayers in the temple. Two hours later, he was found hanging from the tree. The local residents have alleged that it is a case of murder.

Meanwhile, police have claimed that a suicide note, written in Bengali, has been recovered from the bag of the deceased. Initially, the locals resisted the police from taking down the body of the Aghori Sadhu. Later, they relented and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Contrary to the claims made by the police, the locals contended that the deceased did not know to write in Bengali and that the suicide note has been written by someone else.

Cops arrest temple committee secretary

They have accused Behira Kali Mandir committee secretary named Kalyan Banerjee of murdering Bhuban Mandal. As per the locals, Banerjee was involved in anti-social work and the deceased learnt about his activities. The locals allege that Banerjee killed Mandal and wrote the suicide note in Bengali.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused and a probe has been initiated into the matter. Kalyan Banerjee will be interrogated by the cops in connection to the case.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

