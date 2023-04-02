Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Nawada, Bihar on Sunday, April 2, 2023. In this rally, he said that the violence in Sasaram during Ram Navami is unfortunate. Amit Shah said that if BJP is voted to power in the state, the government will discipline the rioters by hanging them upside down. The BJP leader also criticized chief minister Nitish Kumar and asserted that the BJP will never ally with Nitish Kumar again.

Notably, before this public meeting, Amit Shah was to attend a program organized on the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka in Sasaram. However, due to violence during the Ram Navami procession and the imposition of section 144 after that, his program was canceled.

Amit Shah said, “I was supposed to go to Sasaram. There was a program to be held on the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka. But unfortunately, people are being killed there. Bullets are being fired. Tear gas shells are being fired. So I couldn’t go there. I apologize to the people of Sasaram from here. In the next tour, I will definitely hold a public meeting in Sasaram. I pray to God that there is peace in Bihar soon. When I called the Governor in the morning, Lalan Singh ji (JDU president) felt bad that why do I worry about Bihar. Hey brother, I am the Home Minister of the country and the law and order of Bihar is also a part of the country. You can’t handle it. That is why we have to worry.”

Amit Shah further said, “Nitish Kumar’s hunger for power forced him to ally with Lalu Prasad Yadav. We have not become helpless. We will go to the people. I’ll tell people. We will root out the Mahagathbandhan government. I have not seen such a selfish government in which one person wants to become prime minister and Lalu Yadav’s son wants to become chief minister. The people of Bihar are suffering because of this. I want to tell Lalu ji that Nitish Babu will never become the Prime Minister. There is no vacancy for that post. The people of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. And, Nitish Babu will never allow Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister.”

Amit Shah added, “The government of Bihar is a ‘BAD’ government of bad intentions and bad policy. This ‘BAD’ government is made up of B for Bhrashtachar (corruption), A for anarchy, and D for Daman (repression). This bad government has to be overthrown. MLAs, who are allies of the government, are opposing Nitish Kumar every day. Half of their MPs are knocking on the doors of the BJP. If anyone has any doubt that BJP can ally with Nitish Kumar again after the elections, then I want to make it clear that BJP’s doors are closed for these people.”

Amit Shah said, “Tejashwi Yadav called Nitish Kumar a snake, a “turncoat uncle”, a “fraud”, an arrogant man, and even a chameleon. But Nitish Kumar is in government with him today in the greed of becoming the Prime Minister. This government is going to fall after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. After this, the BJP government is going to be formed. Modi ji will improve law and order by freeing people from corruption.”

Amit Shah asserted, “Nitish Kumar has changed many parties in his life. He betrayed many people. But what have those leaders, given to the people of Bihar with whom Nitish Kumar has formed a government today? The central government had given only Rs 50,000 crore to Bihar from 2009 to 2014. But from 2014 to 2019, PM Modi has given Rs 1 lakh 9 thousand crore to Bihar. The central government has given more than double the money to Bihar. Today, the entire Bihar is worried. There are riots in Bihar Sharif. There are riots in Sasaram. Everybody is worried. Give Modi ji 40 out of 40 seats in 2024 and form a BJP government in 2025. After this, the BJP government will work to discipline the rioters by hanging them upside down. There are no riots under the BJP government.”