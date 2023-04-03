Yogendra Yadav, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and a professional disruptor, probably had a shock of his life when a penny dropped on him that his ideological compatriots after all may not share the same stance as him on Ghazwa-e-Hind, the Islamist supremacist fantasy of turning India into an Islamic country.

The rude awakening took place after Yogendra Yadav shared a video of his monologue pontificating over the importance of maintaining brotherhood and staying away from ideologies that he construed were detrimental to the unity of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav shared a video with the caption: “Khalistan, Ghazwa-e-Hind, or Hindu Rashtra: Three faces of assaults on India’s self-religion.” In over 25 minute long video, Yadav equated Khalistan, Ghazwa-e-Hind, and Hindu Rashtra—three radically varying conceptions—and tried to draw a parallel between them.

While Khalistan pertains to the dismemberment of India and the creation of separate nationhood and Ghazwa-e-Hind talks about bringing the entire Indian subcontinent, by inducement or force, under the fold of Islam, the concept of Hindu Rashtra broadly entails decolonisation of the Indian thought process and reverting the country’s political, cultural, and religious system to its native heritage, which celebrated diversity, exercised tolerance, and shunned monotheism—a stark contrast to the present system, which is heavily borrowed and influenced from the West and the Middle-East coloniality.

The term Ghazwa-e-Hind or a holy raid of India has been used by Islamists, including Pakistani terrorists against India for decades. The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind roots in several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern-day Syria, with forces marching towards India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.

Many Islamists believe that they are religiously ordained to lead for the express purpose of fulfilling the prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind. This doctrine of capturing India and turning it into an Islamic state is exploited by terror organisations to recruit young and impressionable youth into the fold of terrorism, indoctrinating them into believing that conquering the lands of ‘non-believers’ is their holy duty.

Islamo-leftist lobby attack Yogendra Yadav for drawing attention toward the threat of Islamist fantasy of Ghazwa-e-Hind

Naturally, Yogendra Yadav and his ilk are not expected to comprehend such profound concepts and the fundamental differences that exist between the said concepts; what was interesting is the way Yadav’s ideological brethren attacked him for shining light on the pernicious Islamic fantasy of converting entire India into Islam.

Shams Ur Rehman Alavi, a former journalist with many media houses as his Twitter bio, who does not mind lecturing Hindus over imaginary radicalisation, referred to Yadav as a “fanatic right-winger” and slammed him for not talking about radicalisation in his community without bringing others’.

1. You are speaking the language of fanatic right-wingers who use this term.



2. Can’t you address, ever talk about radicalization in own community without bringing others?



3. It’s doubtful that you are so disconnected with own society. What are B Dal, the Parishads,… — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) April 2, 2023

S Irfan Habib, exalted by the Islamo-leftist lobby as a ‘historian’, said he had never heard any Indian Muslim talk of Ghazwa-e-Hind, terming it as a figment of Hindu communalists’ imagination—a reasoning often employed by apologists who routinely shield Islamists and downplay their supremacist dreams.

I haven’t heard any Indian Muslim talk of Ghazwa-i-Hind, some Hindutva communalists do rake it up. https://t.co/h7tHIJ0a6H — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) April 2, 2023

Not just faux historians and ‘seculars’, but even academicians who are supposed to be aware of the bloody history of the Islamic conquest of India and the context of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, proceeded to minimise the threat and express their disappointment over Yadav’s pontification. DU professor Apoorvanand, whose name cropped up as an accused in the 2020 Delhi Riots, claimed that Ghazwa-e-Hind is an imaginary concept raised by ‘Hindutvavadis’, and that no Muslim talks about it.

Found it disappointing that while discussing Khalistan and Hindu Rashtra,it is thought necessary to bring GEH.Has any Indian organisation,any individual given a call for it like the earlier two? GEH is evoked by Hindutvavadis to justify their violence. No Muslim talks about it. https://t.co/mS27HYh4Wn — Apoorvanand अपूर्वानंद (@Apoorvanand__) April 2, 2023

Another Twitter user claimed that no Muslim organisation or an individual has ever given a call for Ghazwa-e-Hind, claiming that GEH is evoked by ‘Hindutva’ to justify violence against Muslims.

No Muslim organisation or an individual has ever given a call for GEH or ever used this term like Khalistan & HinduRashtra and alomst every sane person knows GEH is evoked by Hindutva to justify their violence on Muslims



Isn’t this fellow speaking the tone of RW/Hindutva ? https://t.co/SKtXQQnLKu — Mister J. – مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) April 2, 2023

Another Muslim ‘journalist’, Aasif Mujtaba, trashed Yogendra Yadav saying he is known for creating a false equivalence. Mujtaba alleged that he had never spoken to anybody who asked for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

Every time @_YogendraYadav speaks, he creates a false equivalence. In my entire life , I have never met or heard any individual or organisation asking for Ghazwa e Hind but you will find numerous rallies everyday by hindutva chauvinist calling for Hindu Rastra. How can a… https://t.co/kncM4m7tMS — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) April 2, 2023

Other Islamists hiding behind the facade of ‘secularism’ too attacked Yogendra Yadav because he spoke about the threat of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ facing the country.

At this point where majoritarian fascism is at its peak, it’s pretty shameless to call yourself a secular anti-fascist political activist and then go on do this monkey-balancing act to appease the ego of majority. https://t.co/RR4k9xpXUD — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 2, 2023

Your imposition of phrases like “Ghazwa-e Hind” on our collective consciousness has taught us what it is about, @_YogendraYadav.

False equivalence of this kind, casts no credit on the fatigued narrative of discredited public figures looking for morsels of acclaim.

Enough! https://t.co/LtBuVpZlVF — Yusuf A Ahmad Ansari یوسف انصاری (@yusufpore) April 2, 2023

Mr. Yoya @_YogendraYadav , shivil shociety of Delhi is well trained in Monkey balancing.

Today you have proved it again.



Have you seen any muslim talking about gazwa-e-hind??

If you don’t have guts to call a spade a spade shut the fuck up and get back to your hidding well!!! https://t.co/VffqsKxHXU — Chef Javed Akhtar (@chefjaved1) April 3, 2023

PFI’s Ghazwa-e-Hind and Mission 2047 to convert India into an Islamic Nation

While the Islamo-leftist lobby sought to undermine the existence of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ sentiments and rubbish it as the figment of Hindutva imagination, it is worth noting that the National Investigation Agency recently unearthed a nefarious plan by the Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) of perpetuating Ghazwa-e-Hind and attempting to turn India into an Islamic country by 2047.

In September 2022, the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its sister organisations and fronts were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the UAPA Act. Before the ban was announced, multiple raids were conducted on the locations linked to PFI leaders, workers and associates.

During these raids, the investigation agencies recovered manuals to make IEDs, weapons, GPS devices, cash, and jihadi documents that outlined a plan to convert India into an Islamic country by 2047. The agencies also recovered brochures and CDs related to Vision 2047, which is a document containing material for converting India into an Islamic state by the year 2047. The document, along with PE training material, was recovered from the house of PFI Maharashtra’s state president.

Several PFI leaders are linked to criminal and terrorist activities. OMA Salam, PFI chairman, was suspended from his department at Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). There is an investigation underway for his unauthorised travel abroad and also holding the post of PFI Chairman while being a government employee.

Investigation agencies recovered a diary during raids from M Mohammed Ismail, who is a close associate of Salam. The diary revealed a sinister plan of the organisation to create a civil war-like situation in the country.

On July 16 last year, Patna Police arrested a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) identified as Margoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir from Munir Colony at Saguna More under the Rupaspur Police station area. As per the Police, he had connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries. Notably, Phulwari Sharif, which is located on the outskirts of Patna, has a sizeable Muslim population. There are several madrasas and old mosques.

Margoob had studied in a Madarsa in the Phulwari Sharif area. Later, he went to Dubai and stayed there for 12 years. After returning from Dubai, he started teaching Quran to local youth. He was a member of a WhatsApp group named ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and used the Pakistani flag on the map of India as its icon. The FIR registered against Margoob read, “This group provides information about Ghazwa-E Hind, the persecution of all Muslims and also gives information about all the special events in the world.”