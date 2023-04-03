Monday, April 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSonia Gandhi aide Yogendra Yadav gets a taste of his 'bhaichara' pontification over Ghazwa-e-Hind:...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Sonia Gandhi aide Yogendra Yadav gets a taste of his ‘bhaichara’ pontification over Ghazwa-e-Hind: Read what happened

The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind roots in several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

Jinit Jain
Ghazwa-e-Hind Yogendra Yadav
Leftists slam Yogendra Yadav for evoking Islamist threat of Ghazwa-e-Hind
28

Yogendra Yadav, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and a professional disruptor, probably had a shock of his life when a penny dropped on him that his ideological compatriots after all may not share the same stance as him on Ghazwa-e-Hind, the Islamist supremacist fantasy of turning India into an Islamic country.

The rude awakening took place after Yogendra Yadav shared a video of his monologue pontificating over the importance of maintaining brotherhood and staying away from ideologies that he construed were detrimental to the unity of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav shared a video with the caption: “Khalistan, Ghazwa-e-Hind, or Hindu Rashtra: Three faces of assaults on India’s self-religion.” In over 25 minute long video, Yadav equated Khalistan, Ghazwa-e-Hind, and Hindu Rashtra—three radically varying conceptions—and tried to draw a parallel between them.

While Khalistan pertains to the dismemberment of India and the creation of separate nationhood and Ghazwa-e-Hind talks about bringing the entire Indian subcontinent, by inducement or force, under the fold of Islam, the concept of Hindu Rashtra broadly entails decolonisation of the Indian thought process and reverting the country’s political, cultural, and religious system to its native heritage, which celebrated diversity, exercised tolerance, and shunned monotheism—a stark contrast to the present system, which is heavily borrowed and influenced from the West and the Middle-East coloniality.

The term Ghazwa-e-Hind or a holy raid of India has been used by Islamists, including Pakistani terrorists against India for decades. The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind roots in several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern-day Syria, with forces marching towards India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.

Many Islamists believe that they are religiously ordained to lead for the express purpose of fulfilling the prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind. This doctrine of capturing India and turning it into an Islamic state is exploited by terror organisations to recruit young and impressionable youth into the fold of terrorism, indoctrinating them into believing that conquering the lands of ‘non-believers’ is their holy duty.

Islamo-leftist lobby attack Yogendra Yadav for drawing attention toward the threat of Islamist fantasy of Ghazwa-e-Hind

Naturally, Yogendra Yadav and his ilk are not expected to comprehend such profound concepts and the fundamental differences that exist between the said concepts; what was interesting is the way Yadav’s ideological brethren attacked him for shining light on the pernicious Islamic fantasy of converting entire India into Islam.

Shams Ur Rehman Alavi, a former journalist with many media houses as his Twitter bio, who does not mind lecturing Hindus over imaginary radicalisation, referred to Yadav as a “fanatic right-winger” and slammed him for not talking about radicalisation in his community without bringing others’.

S Irfan Habib, exalted by the Islamo-leftist lobby as a ‘historian’, said he had never heard any Indian Muslim talk of Ghazwa-e-Hind, terming it as a figment of Hindu communalists’ imagination—a reasoning often employed by apologists who routinely shield Islamists and downplay their supremacist dreams.

Not just faux historians and ‘seculars’, but even academicians who are supposed to be aware of the bloody history of the Islamic conquest of India and the context of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, proceeded to minimise the threat and express their disappointment over Yadav’s pontification. DU professor Apoorvanand, whose name cropped up as an accused in the 2020 Delhi Riots, claimed that Ghazwa-e-Hind is an imaginary concept raised by ‘Hindutvavadis’, and that no Muslim talks about it.

Another Twitter user claimed that no Muslim organisation or an individual has ever given a call for Ghazwa-e-Hind, claiming that GEH is evoked by ‘Hindutva’ to justify violence against Muslims.

Another Muslim ‘journalist’, Aasif Mujtaba, trashed Yogendra Yadav saying he is known for creating a false equivalence. Mujtaba alleged that he had never spoken to anybody who asked for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

Other Islamists hiding behind the facade of ‘secularism’ too attacked Yogendra Yadav because he spoke about the threat of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ facing the country.

PFI’s Ghazwa-e-Hind and Mission 2047 to convert India into an Islamic Nation

While the Islamo-leftist lobby sought to undermine the existence of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ sentiments and rubbish it as the figment of Hindutva imagination, it is worth noting that the National Investigation Agency recently unearthed a nefarious plan by the Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) of perpetuating Ghazwa-e-Hind and attempting to turn India into an Islamic country by 2047.

In September 2022, the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its sister organisations and fronts were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the UAPA Act. Before the ban was announced, multiple raids were conducted on the locations linked to PFI leaders, workers and associates. 

During these raids, the investigation agencies recovered manuals to make IEDs, weapons, GPS devices, cash, and jihadi documents that outlined a plan to convert India into an Islamic country by 2047. The agencies also recovered brochures and CDs related to Vision 2047, which is a document containing material for converting India into an Islamic state by the year 2047. The document, along with PE training material, was recovered from the house of PFI Maharashtra’s state president.

Several PFI leaders are linked to criminal and terrorist activities. OMA Salam, PFI chairman, was suspended from his department at Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). There is an investigation underway for his unauthorised travel abroad and also holding the post of PFI Chairman while being a government employee.

Investigation agencies recovered a diary during raids from M Mohammed Ismail, who is a close associate of Salam. The diary revealed a sinister plan of the organisation to create a civil war-like situation in the country.

On July 16 last year, Patna Police arrested a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) identified as Margoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir from Munir Colony at Saguna More under the Rupaspur Police station area. As per the Police, he had connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries. Notably, Phulwari Sharif, which is located on the outskirts of Patna, has a sizeable Muslim population. There are several madrasas and old mosques.

Margoob had studied in a Madarsa in the Phulwari Sharif area. Later, he went to Dubai and stayed there for 12 years. After returning from Dubai, he started teaching Quran to local youth. He was a member of a WhatsApp group named ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and used the Pakistani flag on the map of India as its icon. The FIR registered against Margoob read, “This group provides information about Ghazwa-E Hind, the persecution of all Muslims and also gives information about all the special events in the world.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Jinit Jain
Writer. Learner. Cricket Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com