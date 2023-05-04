The Adani Group is developing an integrated data centre and technology business park in Visakhapatnam to boost local technology ecosystem in the region.

The investments will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state, which created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs, according to a statement from the Group. The Adani Group’s investments in Andhra Pradesh span multiple sectors, including ports, logistics, and renewable energy. The groundbreaking ceremony at the park site in Visakhapatnam was held on May 3 in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Adani Group Managing Director Rajesh Adani, and Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani.

The project, which will have a data centre, technology and business park, and skill development centre, will generate jobs for local communities and open new gateways of growth in the region, connecting Vizag to the APAC (Asia-Pacific) IT ecosystem, according to a statement from Adani Group.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, will host within the park an integrated 300 MW data center facility, according to the statement.

“Our world is being defined by our ability to generate, store, access and move data,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. “With the advancements in AI, high-definition content and massive digitization, the need for computing and storage is increasing exponentially.”

Gautam Adani said, “Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well positioned to host data centre parks not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy. What the Adani Group brings through our ports, data centres and green energy capabilities is a uniquely powerful combination of unmatched strategic adjacencies within the data centre world.”

“The establishment of 300 MW data centres by the Adani Group will facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change the future dynamics of broadband services,” he said.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh said “The technology park will propel Vizag into a tier-1 city which will also deploy renewable sources of energy to power it up.”

