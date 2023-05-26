The Allahabad High Court has taken over the jurisdiction of all the cases pertaining to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The High Court has transferred the ongoing cases from the lower court in Mathura to be heard before itself on Friday, 26th May 2023.

On May 3, the Allahabad High Court reserved its judgment regarding a petition that sought the transfer of a case from the Mathura district court to the high court. The case involves Hindu devotees who claim the right to the land where the so-called Shahi Masjid Idgah is situated.

The petition highlighted the national significance of the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura and emphasized that it should be heard in the Allahabad High Court. The petition was filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura, represented by Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others, along with the counsel for the respondents.

The respondents in the case include the Management Committee of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, located next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura, and the Shri Krishna Janma Sthan Sewa Sansthan, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura.

The applicants filed a civil suit with the civil judge (senior division) seeking a declaration and injunction, asserting the rights of the Hindu community over the Idgah mosque. They argued that the mosque was built by demolishing Hindu temples and contended that it cannot be considered a mosque as no Waqf (endowment) was ever established. The plea further stated that the land was never specifically dedicated to the construction of the mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side in this case tweeted, “Krishnajanabhoomi case transferred to Allahabad high court for original trial. Jai Shri Krishna. Finally, our transfer petition has been allowed. All cases will be tried by Hon’ble Allahabad high court.”

Finally our transfer petition has been allowed. All cases will be tried by hon’ble alld hc — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) May 26, 2023

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain leading the team of counsels for the Hindu side shared a video from his Twitter handle in which he said, “Today, the honourable high court has given a very important order. According to that order, all the cases related to Mathura’s Shri Krishnajanmabhoomi will be heard in the high court. In fact, we filed a civil suit on 25th September 2020. In that case, we pleaded that the disputed structure on the Shri Krishnajanmabhoomi should be removed. It was first rejected. Later it was taken up for hearing, and now the high court will hear it.”

He further said, “In between, we pleaded that this case and all other cases related to it should be transferred to the high court. Because the Ayodhya case took 70 years. So if the cases remain in the lower court for a long time, it will be too late. so the honourable high court accepted our request and ordered the transfer of all the cases. The court has also ordered the district magistrate to collect all the cases and send them to the high court.”