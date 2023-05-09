Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Takbeer’ grip Pakistan: Protests erupt in different cities after Imran Khan’s arrest; Pakistan Army HQ stormed

Several videos of protesters storming and going on a rampage at the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi—the de facto power centre of Pakistan—have surfaced online. The protests come in the wake of former PM Imran Khan's arrest by the Army earlier today.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan protests Imran Khan
Pakistan on fire after the arrest of former PM Imran Khan
14

Pakistan is on fire following the arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier in the day. The former Prime Minister and PTI chief’s supporters have taken to the streets to protest against his arrest. According to reports, the large-scale protests emerged after the party appealed to the people to hit the streets. 

The protests have reportedly spread to various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Mardan. Angry crowds of protesters, presumably PTI supporters, chanting Allahu Akbar and Nara-e-Takbeer have lined up on the streets of Pakistan, going on a rampage against Army establishments to protest against Khan’s arrest.

Videos have emerged showing Imran Khan supporters, including women, throwing stones and beating up police personnel and vandalising several important government buildings and residences of Army officials.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared a video showing hundreds of angry PTI supporters breaking into the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. The protestors can be seen breaking barricades and iron gates to forcefully enter the high-security area.

In the same video shared by Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, the mob can be seen raising “Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar” slogans as they are into the Army headquarters.

Kaul shared another video where PTI supporters attacked the Pakistan Spy Agency ISI headquarters after Imran Khan’s arrest.

In another video shared by Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, several irate protestors can be seen vandalising the residence of an army officer in the Lahore Cantt area. 

Iyer shared another video showing protestors attacking Pakistani police personnel with sticks and rods.

The PTI supporters have reportedly set the Lahore Corps commander’s house on fire.

Air Force dummy aircraft set on fire outside Mianwali air base.

Radio Pakistan building set on fire.

Videos showing the irate mob setting fire to vehicles and government properties including the Rangers post in Karachi also emerged on social media.

In another video, Imran Khan’s supporters can be seen pelting stones and clashing with the police in Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal area.

The protests against the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan turned gruesome after PTI supporters set fire to a police vehicle in Karachi. The police van was reportedly carrying prisoners. 

The Army and police in Pakistan have been resorting to water canons and tear gas to disperse Imran Khan’s angry supporters who have been creating a ruckus in several parts of the country. In the midst of all the chaos, reports are emerging that four boys were hit with bullets in the ensuing mayhem.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Islamabad.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court

The protest erupted after former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Pakistani Rangers. Imran Khan had reportedly gone to the Islamabad HC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

According to local media, the PTI chairman was taken in a black Vigo by the law enforcement agency.

The PTI chief reportedly has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case of the National Accountability Bureau as well as the Toshakhana case.

