Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, has advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka. Addressing an election rally at Ujire in Belthangady district in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday the BJP leader emphasised the significance of the Uniform Civil Code, calling it the only solution to end the practice of Muslim men marrying multiple women.

“Muslim women and daughters are made to marry over four times. We have to bring Uniform Civil Code. Muslim daughters should be made doctors, and engineers, not child-producing machines,” said the Assam CM.

#WATCH We also have to make Uniform Civil Code. Muslim women & daughters are made to marry over 4 times. We have to bring Uniform Civil Code. Muslim daughters should be made doctors, and engineers, not child-producing machines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/LiJxoQQo6L — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

The Assam CM took a jibe at the Congress party for its poll manifesto wherein it promised to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power and went on to equate the Hindu outfit to the banned Islamist terrorist organisation PFI. “Does Bajrang Dal do any bomb blasts? No. How will you ban Bajrang Dal? What is your friendship with the PFI that you are acting like their spokesperson?” he asked.

“In Assam, I am teaching a lesson to sympathisers of PFI and closing madrasas. But in Rajasthan, Cong is running Chief Minister Madrasa Scheme,” the Assam CM further said.

ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಪಿಎಫ್‌ಐ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಎಂತಹ ಪಾಠವನ್ನು ಕಲಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆಂದರೆ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ಯಾವತ್ತೂ ಅವರು ಸ್ಲೀಪರ್ ಸೆಲ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ರಚಿಸುವ ಧೈರ್ಯವನ್ನು ಮಾಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ.



In Assam, I am teaching a lesson to sympathisers of PFI & closing madrasas. But in Rajasthan, Cong is running Chief Minister Madrasa Scheme. pic.twitter.com/3iT9GMyPZ0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2023

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress party for its biased poll manifesto, calling it a Muslim fundamentalist party.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our Home Minister has banned PFI (Popular Front of India). Congress is saying that it will ban the Bajrang Dal. Congress is saying that it will restart the Muslim reservations. Congress has also talked about cancelling the anti-conversion bill. Today’s manifesto by Congress is a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto. I believe that even if Jinnah had been alive, he would never make such a manifesto. Today the Congress has fallen lower than Jinnah. In Karnataka, Congress is talking totally against the Indian spirit. Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party.”

Meanwhile, aiming fresh barbs at Congress for practising appeasement politics in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, today, he referred to Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah as ‘family members’ of the Mughal tyrant Tipu Sultan. “Tipu Sultan slaughtered thousands of Kodavas yet DK Shivkumar behaves like Tipu’s family member and calls him a freedom fighter,” Biswa Sarma said.

ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಸುಲ್ತಾನ್ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಕೊಡವರನ್ನು ಕೊಂದರೂ ಸಹ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯನವರು ಅವನನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ ಎಂದು ಕರೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



Tipu Sultan slaughtered thousands of Kodavas yet DK Shivkumar behaves like Tipu's family member and calls him a freedom fighter. #PoornaBahumata4BJP pic.twitter.com/qFVBpW110x — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2023

“I come from Assam, and Mughals attacked us 17 times. But they could not defeat us. We remain undefeated. Today, I bow to this holy land because the Kodagu people defeated Tipu Sultan numerous times,” he added.

“If Siddaramaiah wants to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti, he should do so in Pakistan,” the CM added.

“80,000 people gave their lives. And today, Siddaramaiah declares that Tipu Sultan Jayanti will be observed. If you want to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti, go to Pakistan or Bangladesh. But you have no right to do so in India,” he added.

“If Congress comes to power, Karnataka will gradually become a PFI valley,” the Assam Cm further said.

Notably, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Karnataka to campaign for BJP as the state goes into polls on May 10.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also embarked on a mega roadshow in Bengaluru. Modi’s ‘Namma Karnataka’ roadshow will be held in two parts on Saturday and Sunday as part of the BJP’s campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Several videos and pictures of the grand roadshow have emerged on social media.

As the convoy passed, supporters showered flowers and chanted slogans such as “Modi, Modi,” “Bajrangbali ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

BJP leaders estimate that nearly 10 lakh people had gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi.

Before the election campaigning ends on May 8, PM Modi would have held 22 rallies throughout the state.

After today’s roadshow, PM Modi addressed two public meetings, one in Badami at 3 pm and another in Haveri at 5 pm.

On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May.