With just four days to go before the Karnataka Assembly polls, PM Modi embarked on a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 6) morning. Modi’s ‘Namma Karnataka’ roadshow will be held in two parts on Saturday and Sunday as part of the BJP’s campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. PM Modi’s convoy will pass through parts of south and central Bengaluru touching 13 Assembly segments and is estimated to last for eight hours across a 26 km-long journey.

Notably, the roadshow was earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone but was split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public.

It is notable that the Karnakata High Court yesterday declined to stop the roadshow by PM Modi, rejecting a petition seeking to ban all kinds of roadshows. The PIL was filed by an advocate saying that people have to face traffic jams, roadblocks, congestion and other inconveniences due to such road shows. However, the court rejected the plea after then administration ensured that there will not disturbances for the public due to the event. The court also noted that the road show was permitted by The Election Commission.

PM Modi’s convoy which started today at around 10.20 am from Someshwara Sabha Bhavan, Konanakunte in Bommanahalli Assembly constituency will culminate at Kadu Malleshwara temple, in Malleswaram. The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Several videos and pictures of the grand roadshow have emerged on social media. In those shared on BJP Karnataka’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi can be seen wearing the traditional Mysuru Peta outfit. He is seen being greeted by a sea of supporters who have congregated to catch a glimpse of the PM during his road show. As the convoy passed, supporters showered flowers and chanted slogans such as “Modi, Modi,” “Bajrangbali ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

BJP leaders estimate that nearly 10 lakh people had gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi.

The entire atmosphere looked nothing less than a mela (fair). The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps. Several folk artists were seen performing at various points.

ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಸೇವಕ @narendramodi

ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಮೆಚ್ಚುವ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

ಹಿರಿಯರು ಹರಸುವ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯೇ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ!



PM Shri Narendra Modi is adored by children, blessed by elders, and insignia of national pride.#NammaBengaluralliNammaModi #PoornaBahumata4BJP pic.twitter.com/HJIYO2lBju — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 6, 2023

The roadshow also witnessed many children as well as adults dressed like Lord Ram and Hanuman while some were seen donning saffron attires. Several were seen carrying paintings and posters of PM Modi.

Source: The Hindu

Source: Hindustan Times

In what they asserted was a show of defiance against the vow made by Congress in its election manifesto to ban the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal, several BJP supporters and workers also arrived dressed as or sporting masks of Lord Hanuman. They also distributed Hanuman masks to the crowd that assembled there to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, hours after Congress released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections, PM Narendra Modi, came down hard on the Congress party for pledging to ban the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto.

Addressing a rally in Vijayanagara in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, PM Modi said the grand old party has earlier had a problem with those who chanted the name of Lord Ram and now with those who revere Lord Hanuman. He said that it’s unfortunate that the grand old party, has decided to lock those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’, in an obvious reference to members of the Bajrang Dal.

Meanwhile, after today’s roadshow, PM Modi will address two public meetings, one in Badami at 3 pm and another in Haveri at 5 pm. On Sunday, the Prime Minister will also offer prayers at Nanjanagudu Shri Srikanteshwara Swami Temple in Karnataka at around 6 pm.

Before the election campaigning ends on May 8, PM Modi would have held 22 rallies throughout the state.

On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May.