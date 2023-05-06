Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, performed a successful concert in Mumbai that marked the beginning of their DNA World Tour and then went on to entertain their fans in Gurugram, Haryana.

However, the Mumbai concert video, which depicts AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys throwing their underwear into the audience, has gained significant online circulation. While Backstreet Boys performed in India after a gap of 13 years, their fans, enthralled by their performance, called it their “chaddi (underwear) throwing session” after they were seen tossing their undergarments at the audience.

They took the stage at Airia Mall on Friday night. A few videos from the concert, have surfaced on social media which show that the entire ground was filled with cheers for the band.

Backstreet Boys sang a number of their famous songs, beginning with “You’re The One For Me,” then moving on to “Don’t Want You Back” and “Shape of My Heart,” among others. The audience cheered the loudest when the band started singing “You’re The One For Me”, according to the footage from the concert that has been shared online.

During the band’s rendition of “Quit Playing Games,” the audience also joined in on the singing.

Kevin Richardson, the singer, broke down in tears at one point and stated, “It’s an honour to be with you tonight,” with folded hands.

Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai’s Jio World Garden on Thursday, marking their second visit to India after a hiatus of 13 years. They kicked off the concert with ‘I Wanna Be With You” and went on to perform hits, including “Backstreet’s Back,” “I Want It That Way,” “The Call,” “Get Down,” “Incomplete,” “As Long As You Love Me,” “Drowning,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Larger Than Life.”

Bollywood was also in attendance at the concert. Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Meezaan Jafri, Ram Pothineni, singers Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti Kakar, and Sukriti Kakar, as well as the politician Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal among others, were spotted there.

As per reports, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson threw their underwear into the crowd as a means of retaliation for the knickers that fans had been throwing at them while they were performing.

“It is not the weather that is making it hot, it is because of all of you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here, but we now see it and we love it. It’s our second time in India and we were waiting for a very long time to come to Mumbai,” Nick Carter mentioned in the middle of the over two hours spectacle.