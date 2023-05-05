Friday, May 5, 2023
HomeEditor's picksCalcutta HC stays Visva Bharati University's notice to Amartya Sen to vacate illegally occupied...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Calcutta HC stays Visva Bharati University’s notice to Amartya Sen to vacate illegally occupied 13 decimals of land

OpIndia Staff
Amartya Sen
Image via Telegraph
3

On Thursday, May 4, Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on Visva Bharati University’s eviction notice to ‘economist’ Amartya Sen on a portion of land he is reportedly holding illegally. Amartya Sen petitioned the Calcutta High Court for relief after the university issued an order directing the petitioner to vacate 0.13 acres (5,500 sq ft) of land at his ancestral Santiniketan residence by May 6, even though an appeal for a stay on possible eviction was set for hearing on May 15, 2023, at a court in Suri in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The plea was heard at the High Court by a bench led by Justice Bibhas Ranjan De. It granted an interim stay of proceedings till the case is heard by a lower court in Birbhum. In his plea, the economist claimed that in October 1943, Visva-Bharati general secretary Rathindranath Tagore gave his father, Ashutosh Sen, 1.38 acres of land for a 99-year lease.

The notice to vacate the land allegedly occupied by Sen illegally was issued by Joint Registrar Asish Mahato.

“More or less 13 decimals occupied unauthorized by Sri Amartya Kumar Sen in the north-west corner of Visva-Bharati plot no 201, ie LR plot no 1900/2487 (having a total area of 1.38 acres) in LR Khatian no 270 Corresponding to R.S plot no 1900/2487 & further corresponding to Part of C.S,” the notice stated.

It further stated that Amartya Sen can only lawfully occupy 1.25 acres of land only, as lessee (for the residual period of lease) in the scheduled premises. He does not have the authority to occupy 1.38 acres of land on the scheduled premises. In response to this, Sen stated that the proper authorities should be notified to stop the university from abusing its power in an arbitrary manner.

Following the Visva-Bharati notice, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed her party leaders to stage a sit-in in front of Sen’s house if Visva-Bharati attempted to evict Sen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Australia: 6th Hindu temple attacked, this time they write ‘Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)’ on walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, hang Khalistani flag on gate

OpIndia Staff -

Before SC, Khap Panchayat decides: Here is what wrestler Vinesh Phogat said about respecting the latter’s decision, which has now stirred a row

OpIndia Staff -

‘8000 temples destroyed, 4 million Hindus converted to Islam, force-fed beef’: Movie ‘Tipu’ announced, trailer shows brutality inflicted by Tipu Sultan

OpIndia Staff -

Azadi slogans raised at wrestlers’ protests, Islamists push anti-Modi, anti-RSS agenda in the guise of supporting the wrestlers

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Group to develop India’s first integrated data centre and technology business park in Visakhapatnam

ANI -

‘Can’t punish minors in romantic consensual relation using POCSO’: Bombay HC grants bail to 25-year-old Imran Shaikh accused of raping a minor in 2020

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur governor authorises shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases after violence during tribal protests against ST demand by Meiteis

ANI -

As Islamists call The Kerala Story a propaganda movie, a Hindu girl who was brainwashed by her Muslim friends to embrace Islam says the...

OpIndia Staff -

Fatehpur mass conversion: ‘Aadhaar cards were changed for money’, UP Police refutes allegations that VHP staged people to prove mass conversion

OpIndia Staff -

‘I got 99 problems, but a husband ain’t one’: Tamil actress Shalini celebrates her divorce, had accused ex-husband Riaz of abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com