Changes in recruitment system ended corruption and nepotism: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

On Tuesday, May 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while handing out over 71,000 employment letters to new hires in the various government ministries said, “Changes and simplification brought in by the government in its system of recruitment have ended nepotism and corruption.”

Speaking at the fifth “Rozgar Mela”, PM Modi asserted that the entire system, from applying for government jobs to going through the hiring process, has gone online, eliminating many barriers, including the long-standing doubt about whether a postal application even made it to the intended location.

“In the last nine years, the government has prioritised the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent, and unbiased. The EPFO data since 2018-19 show that more than 4.5 crore people have got employment in the formal sectors,” he said.

Modi cited his talks with business giants like the CEOs of Walmart, Apple, Foxconn, and Cisco, who have voiced “unprecedented positivity” about India while discussing the future opportunities in the nation’s employment environment. He stated that young people employed in the logistics industry will benefit from this chance.

Speaking about the promotion of the “startup culture” under his administration, Modi noted that there are already over lakh startups in India, compared to a hundred roughly nine years ago. According to him, these firms have hired at least 10 lakh young people.

PM Modi also highlighted the lengthening of rural roads to 7.25 lakh km and the increase in airports under the NDA government as examples of the development gains made in the previous years.

Additionally, the government’s housing program for the poor has been crucial in creating a large number of job possibilities while constructing more than 4 crore pucca dwellings.

In the area of education, PM Modi said that there are already 700 medical colleges instead of just 400, this has improved educational possibilities for future healthcare workers.

The Rozgar Melas were organised at 45 places throughout the nation with the goal of creating 10 lakh government employees. Departments of the central government as well as states and UTs ran the recruitment drives.

The newly hired individuals, chosen from applicants across the nation, will fill a variety of roles and posts, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.