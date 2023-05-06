On 6th May 2023, Charles III will be crowned as the new King of the United Kingdom. He ascends to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, 2022, after a reign of more than 69 years. The territories held by the British monarchy include the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Jamaica among several other countries and territories worldwide. King Charles III will rule over these territories as the new monarch.

King Charles, born on November 14, 1948, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. As the United Kingdom makes final preparations for the coronation ceremony, the world’s attention is drawn to the royal family, which has recently undergone significant changes. The changes include the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals, as well as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

King Charles III is married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, his second wife, who will be by his side throughout his reign. He also has two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.

The coronation ceremony is a time-honoured tradition steeped in history, and it will be attended by over 2000 guests, including heads of state, dignitaries, and members of the Royal family. The ceremony, scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey, includes a series of rituals and procedures that date back to the Middle Ages. On this historic occasion, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudeep Dhankhar, are representing India and will be seated alongside other Heads of State from the Commonwealth.

The coronation will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The King and Queen will make their way to the Abbey from Buckingham Palace, accompanied by military personnel on foot and on horseback, after a regal procession riding in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown. Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets of central London, waving flags, while some groups of protesters, who campaign for the abolition of the monarchy and have organised #NotMyKing protests at Trafalgar Square, are also expected to be present.

Upon arrival at the Abbey, the King will be greeted by a congregation of approximately 2,200 individuals, including heads of state and government, royalty from around the world, as well as local community leaders.

The palace said, “The crowning of the Sovereign is an ancient ceremony, rich in religious significance, history, and pageantry. The service is deeply sacred and traditional while reflecting the monarch’s role today and looking towards the future.”

The religious ceremony will comprise five essential stages: Recognition, Oath, Anointing, Investiture and Crowning, and Enthronement and Homage. At the end of the Coronation Service, the monarch will exchange the Imperial State Crown, also known as the Crown of State, for St Edward’s Crown. The Imperial State Crown is also used for ceremonial purposes, including the State Opening of Parliament, according to the palace.

During the coronation ceremony, Queen Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s crown, which was initially designed for the coronation of June 1911 and featured three large diamonds, including the controversial Kohinoor. However, the latter was later replaced with crystal replicas. The current version of the crown, designed for 75-year-old Camilla, does not include the Kohinoor and features a silver frame lined with gold, set with 2,200 diamonds, mainly brilliant-cut, with some rose-cut.

King Charles and Queen will then be anointed with holy oil. While the anointment of the Queen will take place in full public view with holy oil, Charles will undergo the same process behind a screen featuring a central design of a tree with 56 leaves, each representing the Commonwealth of Nations, including a leaf dedicated to India. As part of the religious ceremony, the holy Chrism oil, which was consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, will be symbolically touched on the monarch’s head, chest, and hands.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will then place the crown on his head, officially proclaiming him as the King of the United Kingdom. King Charles III will then take an oath to uphold the laws of the country and protect the Church of England. Following the coronation, King Charles III may give a speech from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he may address the gathered crowds and the nation as a whole. The coronation of King Charles III marks the beginning of a new era for the Royal family and the country.

Other Indians to attend the coronation program

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will share the stage with stars like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Tom Cruise at King Charles’ Coronation Concert. She has been invited to give an exclusive spoken word piece at King Charles’ Coronation Concert, introducing Steve Winwood and special Commonwealth virtual song singers at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.

Two dabbawalas from Mumbai will also represent their fraternity at the coronation ceremony. They bought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift to the king on this special occasion. Charles had met Mumbai’s famous lunch box delivery men during his visit to India in 2003.

Pune-born 37-year-old architect Saurabh Phadke, 37, has also been invited to the ceremony. He graduated from the Charles Foundation’s Building Craft Program and the Prince Foundation School of Traditional Arts. Apart from this, 33-year-old Gulsha, who was awarded the Prince’s Trust Global Award, is also on the list. Also, Jay Patel from Canada has also been invited.