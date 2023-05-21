Sunday, May 21, 2023
Complaint filed against TMC MP Mouha Moitra with the EC alleging inaccuracies in 2019 election affidavit and expenditure report

According to the complaint, Mahua Moitra failed to disclose her 4,900 shares in Villerville Financial Advisors Ltd. in her election affidavit for 2019, and there were anomalies in the expenditure report

Image via Telegraph India
Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar is accused of providing the Election Commission (EC) with inaccurate information in her post-election spending report and of failing to disclose her investments in a financial advising firm in her affidavit for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Shravan Kumar Yadav, who identified himself as a public-spirited person in the letter, sent a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, making the accusations.

According to the complaint, Mahua Moitra failed to disclose her 4,900 shares in Villerville Financial Advisors Ltd. in her election affidavit for 2019. Her declaration of nil in the section for details of investment in bonds, debentures, shares, and units in companies/mutual funds was in conflict, as stated in the complaint, with the business’s annual reports submitted from 2010 to 2022.

2019 election affidavit of Mahua Moitra (EC website)

“The said wilful non-disclosure of her investments in the election affidavit is a material illegality and the same needs to be inquired into,” the charges mentioned.

It is notable that according to the company data of Villerville Financial Advisors Ltd, Mohua Moitra was a director of the company from January 2010 to March 2016.

In accordance with the complaint, Mahua Moitra’s post-election spending report listed a total expenditure of Rs 55.59 lakh, of which Rs 99,800 came from own source, Rs 20 lakh came from party funds and Rs 23 lakh came from contributions.

“There is no breakup of the remaining funds amounting to Rs 11,59,545 in the affidavit filed,” the complaint read.

It also noted that filing false election expenditures may result in the issuance of notice by the EC and cited Section 10A of the Representation of the People Act, which allows the organisation to disqualify a person for failure to deposit election costs in the proper time and manner.

The complaint was posted on April 25 from South Delhi. The complainant Shravan Kumar Yadav informed that he had obtained the knowledge via Right to Information (RTI) responses. He also denied having any connections to any parties.

