On Saturday (May 6) morning, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stirred the hornet’s nest by claiming that the BJP is conspiring to kill Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

The development comes just days ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the State. “The sinister and ugly plot to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family by the BJP is the lowest that the political discourse can stoop to,” Surjewala alleged.

Surjewala claimed that the motive behind the supposed ‘murder conspiracy’ is to derail the Congress campaign in the Karnataka elections. “Friends, there is a designed hatred towards Karnataka’s son of the soil on the part of Central and State BJP leadership,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, the BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a “murder plot” to kill AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife… pic.twitter.com/adiSeWEx9h — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023

Randeep Surjewala then went on to dub Kharge as ‘Dalit’, and ‘leader of social justice’. He claimed, “Now they are using assassination plots as last weapons in their armoury…This is not an attack on Mallikarjun Kharge but on the life and honour of every Kannadiga.”

“The land of Lord Basavanna, which prides itself on rich traditions of harmony and democratic co-existence, is under attack by these murderous conspiracies,” he brazened it out.

The Congress spokesperson accused PM Modi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being mute spectators to the supposed conspiracy.

Screengrab of the press release

“The only befitting reply by 6.5 crores Kannadiga brothers and sisters to murder the son of the soil of Karnataka is by decisively decimating the BJP in the ensuing Karnataka elections,” Randeep Surjewala concluded, hoping to draw a sympathy wave in favour of the Congress party.

It must be mentioned that Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank had earlier resorted to name-calling and defaming PM Modi. They had used slurs such as ‘poisonous snake‘ and ‘nalayak‘ for the Prime Minister respectively.

Congress party has now stooped even lower by suggesting that the rival party wants to murder its leader without any proof. It seems like a well-thought-out ploy to undo the damage caused by name-calling PM Modi.