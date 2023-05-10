On Tuesday, a UP-based man working as a labourer in Delhi, identified as Ravindra Kumar was convicted in the case of kidnapping, murder, and physical assault of a 6-year-old child. The court is slated to sentence Ravindra within the next two weeks.

According to the reports, the accused used to get high on drugs, engage in pornographic films and search for small children. He then used to assault them and kill them. The Delhi Police said that the accused developed this routine since the year 2008. He was 18 years old then. He continued this dreadful routine for the next seven years and until 2015, he killed 30 children.

Ravindra Kumar, then 18 years old, travelled to Delhi from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in quest of employment. His mother was a domestic helper who worked at people’s houses while his father was a plumber.

A few days after arriving in Delhi, Ravindra developed a drug addiction and acquired a videotape with a pornographic movie. He soon established a terrible pattern. According to the authorities, Ravindra Kumar would work all day as a labourer before getting intoxicated at night. He would go to bed in a slum between eight o’clock and midnight, then get up and start looking for kids.

In search of prey, he would occasionally go up to 40 miles through slums and construction zones. The Delhi Police apprehended Ravindra Kumar in 2014 after he was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, and physical abuse of a 6-year-old child.

It was said that after kidnapping the infant, he dumped her into a sewage tank. Following this, the police detained him in Rohini, Delhi, close to the Sukhbir Nagar bus stop as they looked into the case of the 6-year-old girl from 2015. The police first examined information gathered from a large number of CCTV cameras, questioned their informants, and then detained Ravindra. He is accused of kidnapping the girl, torturing her physically, slitting her neck, and tossing her into a septic tank.

In 2015, Vikramjeet Singh, who was the DCP of the outer Delhi district, said that Ravindra Kumar gave information about his crimes after being caught and spoke in detail about each crime he committed. “He remembered almost all the children who became victims of his lust”

Retired ACP Jagminder Singh Dahiya, who was part of the investigation team of this case, says that Ravindra used to rape the dead bodies of the children after killing them. Many times, when girls or children were not under his control, he would kill them before raping them, and then rape them.

Ravindra Kumar had also executed crimes against the children of his relatives. He also confessed to having targeted two children of a relative of his aunt. Not only this, he has shown the police 15 such places where he had executed the incidents of kidnapping, rape and murder.