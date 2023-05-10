On Wednesday, the Delhi Minority Commission wrote a letter to the Delhi Police seeking FIR against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. The Commission said that the tweet posted by Bagga on March 28 this year in which he described the meaning of ‘Waheguru’ was intentionally posted to disturb the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

On the instructions of @ArvindKejriwal , Delhi Minority Commission wrote a letter to @DelhiPolice to file FIR against me. Kejriwal didn't forget the last slap but trying to target me again. I am giving him a challenge to do whatever he wants, but I will not stop exposing him. pic.twitter.com/9L4Eaw6rvH — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 10, 2023

In the tweet dated March 28, Bagga said that Khalistanis who abuse India and Hindu Devi/Devtas are abusing Sikhism too indirectly. “They don’t know the meaning of Waheguru. What’s the meaning of Waheguru ? Wa- Vishnu Vasudev from Satyuga, He- Hari Krishna from Dwapra, Gu- Guru Govind from Kalyuga, Ru- Ram from Treta,” he said.

The Commission stated in the letter that Bagga has wrongly described the meaning of the word ‘Waheguru’ and it is contrary to what Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (Amritsar) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee have said.

Khalistanis who abuse India & Hindu Devi/Devtas are abusing Sikhism too indirectly. They don't know the meaning of Waheguru.



What's the meaning of Waheguru ?



Wa- Vishnu Vasudev from Satyuga

He- Hari Karishna from Dwapra

Gu- Guru Govind from Kalyuga

Ru- Ram from Treta — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 28, 2023

“The Commission thought it appropriate to seek clarification on the meaning of the word Waheguru in terms of Sikh religion. Therefore clarification was sought from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (Amritsar) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, being the main two bodies representing the Sikh religion. Both bodies have clarified the meaning of the word Waheguru which is contrary to what Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has described in his Twitter post. Prima Facie it appears that the said message was posted to disturb the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The letter further said that the matter was serious and capable of affecting the ‘secular’ fabric of the country. The Commission sought a reply from Delhi Police asking why no suo-moto cognizance of the event was taken and why no FIR was filed against the BJP leader for his purported ‘hate speech’. The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to take action and file the action taken report by May 17 this year.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga meanwhile said that the Commission had filed the letter on the instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Kejriwal didn’t forget the last slap but trying to target me again. I am giving him a challenge to do whatever he wants, but I will not stop exposing him,” he tweeted on May 10.

Reportedly, the Delhi Minorities Commission had earlier written to Shiromani Committee President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami and the Chairman of Dharma Prachar Committee of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, S. Jaspreet Singh Karamsar requesting to clarify the meaning of the term ‘Waheguru’ as per Sikh norms. The Commission had said that it would take action against Bagga after attaining replies from the two prominent Sikh bodies.

It is pertinent to note that BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has remained a strong critic of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and has exposed him and his party time and again. He was also illegally arrested by Punjab Police last year over his alleged threat to Kejriwal. Today, tweeting a letter written by Delhi Minorities Commission to the Delhi Police, Bagga said that he would continue to expose Kejriwal and that the latter can do whatever he wants to target him.