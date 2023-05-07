A woman who used to work in the GB Pant Hospital of Delhi died days after she was raped and assaulted on her private parts by an accused named Shakir. The IP station police booked a case under the sections of rape and assault. The accused tortured the woman on 1st May 2023. The woman died on 7th May 2023.

The son of the victim woman has alleged that the accused inserted a rod in the private parts of the victim, however, the police have denied it. But the police confirmed that there were injuries in her genital area, saying he might have kicked her there. She was also hit on her head with a heavy object.

राजधानी दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में भी अब महिला सुरक्षित नहीं,

जिहादी शाकिर ने जीबी पंत अस्पताल में काम करने वाली महिला के साथ जबरन बलात्कार किया

उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट को पूरी तरीके से क्षतिग्रस्त किया और आज पीड़ित हिंदू महिला की मौत हो गई है हिंदुओ की टारगेट किलिंग जारी है pic.twitter.com/T5fAaqrX6N — Gaurav Mishra गौरव मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@gauravstvnews) May 7, 2023

The 40-year-old woman Shashi Jatav lived with her family consisting of four sons and a daughter in the East Delhi District. She used to work with a contractor at GB Pant Hospital. The woman’s husband died a year ago after cancer.

According to reports, the woman used to work during the shift from 3 pm to 10 pm every day. On May 1, when she finished her duty, the accused asked her to stay in the hospital. After this, the accused attacked the woman and raped her. He fled after the incident.

Reportedly, he first hit her head with a heavy object, breaking her teeth, and then raped her when she was in an unconscious state. The woman was badly injured in the incident.

In the morning, the woman was spotted by her colleagues. After this, the police reached the spot and launched a probe. On May 2, the woman underwent an emergency operation. However, she passed away on 7 May. She was admitted to the ICU of Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital.

Police say that the accused Shakir is an old acquaintance of the woman. He works in the hospital. After taking the statement of the victim, he was arrested from the Jhilmil area.

However, the woman’s son alleged that the accused Shakir inserted a rod in the private part of her mother and it was thrust into her intestines. The son has also alleged that the police have not treated him well. He alleged that the police were trying to avoid an investigation into the case. But the police have denied his allegations.

District DCP Sanjay Kumar Sen said, “The woman’s interrogation and medical examination did not confirm that an iron rod or any other object was inserted in her private part. It is estimated that the accused has kicked her private part, and the investigation of the case is going on.”

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has assured to support the victim’s family. A Hindu activist alleged that the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan claims to be the leader of the Jatavs but when he knew that the name of the accused is Shakir, he stepped back.