Thursday, May 4, 2023
Another dreaded gangster eliminated in Uttar Pradesh: Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF

The standoff took place in a village in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, and in the gunfight, police managed to kill the dreaded gangster.

OpIndia Staff
Anil Dujana
Anil Dujana (Image Source: Aaj Tak)
Another dreaded gangster has been eliminated in Uttar Pradesh as the dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with UP Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. The encounter took place on Thursday, May 4.

Dujana, a much-feared figure in western UP, had 62 cases registered against him, including 18 murder cases plus several other cases of extortion, looting, and land grabbing. He was in jail since 2012 but was granted bail in 2021. Later, a court issues a non-bailable warrant against him for non-appearance in old cases. Dujana was infamous for terrorising people in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of NCR.

Dujana was released from jail just a week ago after getting bail in one of the murder cases against him. Immediately after getting bail, he started threatening one of the key witnesses against him. Following that, the UP STF moved in to try and arrest him.

However, Dujana was in no mood to surrender and he, along with his gang, tried to engage the UP Police in a gun battle. The standoff took place in a village in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, and in the gunfight, police managed to kill the dreaded gangster. As per reports, Dujana gang tried to ambush the UP STF officers but later fell prey to the return fire.

Anil Dujana, who was in prison since 2012, started operating his criminal empire from jail with the help of other criminals. Dujana planned and directed his aides to execute murders, extortion, and other criminal activities while sitting in jail. 

