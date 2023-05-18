On Wednesday, May 17, crisis-hit Go First Airlines announced that the cancellation of its flight operations has been extended till May 26 due to “operational reasons”. In a notice published on the website of Go First Airlines, it stated that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations adding that it may resume bookings soon.

“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” the notice read.

Taking to Twitter, Go First Airlines wrote, “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 26th May 2023 are canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://bit.ly/42ab9la for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us.”

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/MmBSaBFHPl for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/H9msWnsONq — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 17, 2023

Go First to resume flight operations from May 27

As per an Economic Times report, Go First Airlines is planning to resume its flight operations on May 27, 2023 and has also started training classes for its pilots. The report cited an internal memo issued by the airline to its pilots informing them about the resumption of flights and training classes.

“Operations are likely to commence from 27 May. Since there has been a lapse in flying operations, it has been decided to conduct an online ground refresh course,” according to a memo obtained by the Economic Times.

The airline, which is now in insolvency procedures, has had flights canceled since May 3. It has also halted further flight bookings at the request of India’s aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted the airline’s voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings. Three lessors— SMBC Aviation, GY Aviation, and SFV Aircraft Holdings have appealed the NCLT’s ruling to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). NCLAT will pass its order on May 22 on these petitions.

How to get refunds?

Abhilash Lal has been named Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the carrier’s operations. IRP has set up a website for requesting reimbursement after the airline’s operations were halted due to financial challenges.

Claimants seeking refund are required to visit gofirstclaims.in/claims. The claimant must first register on this website and fill out a claim form. The next step is to provide at least one supporting document that confirms the claimant’s claim (for example, a ticket/cancellation copy). After filling out every section of the form, the claimant is required to sign it and upload it. Tickets bought prior to May 26 cannot be rescheduled or transferred to another airline.

Go First blamed “faulty” Pratt & Whitney engines forcing the company to ground 28 planes

The airline blamed the “faulty” Pratt & Whitney engines used on its Airbus A320 flights earlier this month, as half of its fleet was grounded due to engine-related issues. The airline said in a statement that it was facing a financial crunch due to Pratt & Whitney engine non-supply, which has forced the company to ground 28 planes, more than half of its fleet.