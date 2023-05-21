Sunday, May 21, 2023
HomeNews Reports'You have made a significant impact on everything': Read why US President Joe Biden...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘You have made a significant impact on everything’: Read why US President Joe Biden told PM Modi that he wants to take his autograph

The US President approached the Indian Prime Minister during yesterday's Quad meeting and explained that he had been overwhelmed with requests from notable persons to attend the latter's programme.

OpIndia Staff
'You have made a significant impact on everything': Read why US President Joe Biden told PM Modi that he wants to take his autograph
PM Modi with other world leaders
14

After learning about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been handling enormous audiences, US President Joe Biden reportedly requested his autograph on Saturday.

The US President approached the Indian Prime Minister during yesterday’s Quad meeting and explained that he had been overwhelmed with requests from notable persons to attend the latter’s programme.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also there, reacted by stating that despite Sydney’s community reception’s 20,000 capacity, he is still unable to meet all of the requests he is receiving.

PM Albanese and President Biden both complained to PM Modi about their anomalous challenges. The former also recalled how the Indian PM was received by over 90,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium during the victory lap. Joe Biden responded to PM Modi by commenting “I should take your autograph.”

“You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. Do you think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives. You are too popular,” he added.

He also lauded the Indian PM for his efforts. “Mr Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in the QUAD. You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in the Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference.”

Narendra Modi was seated among other leaders of G7 countries when President Joe Biden walked up to him and the two shared a warm hug. The bonhomie displayed by the two leaders is being viewed as a positive sign for the summit-level bilateral interaction scheduled next month when the Indian PM visits Washington DC.

Notably, The US President and First Lady Jill Biden will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

Narendra Modi is presently in Japan at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. The invitation to visit the nation came from Fumio Kishida, his Japanese counterpart.

The G7 meeting is being convened in the East Asian country since it is currently in charge of the influential alliance which includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the summit from May 19 to 21.

Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour where 40 engagements have been lined up for him. On May 22, he and Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby which will be attended by leaders from 14 countries, after the former depart from Japan.

The Indian PM will then go to Australia for the third and last leg of his journey, where he will meet with the country’s prime minister and speak at a diaspora event scheduled on May 23.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Even as Pakistan descends into chaos, the failed state starts writing letters to OIC nations asking them to boycott the G-20 meet in India:...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Mohammed Ikhlash poses as Manoj to lure a Hindu woman, rapes and extorts money using objectionable video

OpIndia Staff -

Saket Gokhale does it again, misleads the public about the newly introduced 20% TCS on credit cards

OpIndia Staff -

‘Theatre owners are getting threats’: The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says there is an ‘illegal ban’ on the film in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

IAF temporarily grounds MiG-21 fleet for safety checks as probe in the crash resulting in the death of three continues

OpIndia Staff -

Mysterious letter appears on Delhi education minister Atishi’s website alleging ‘deficiency scam’ in teacher recruitment, the AAP leader removes link from Twitter bio

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr asked to pay £1.2 million to Brexit sponsor Arron Banks for claiming he had ties to Russia, Guardian and other liberals...

OpIndia Staff -

Quad leaders issue joint statement after the third in-person summit in Japan, use PM Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ comment

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Dargah caretaker Ikbal and truck driver Siddik arrested on the charges of raping and impregnating a young mute and deaf woman

OpIndia Staff -

Bhuj: Hairdresser Alfaz Khalifa pulls down the shutter, molests and attempts to rape a married Hindu woman who visited his salon to straighten her...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,327FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com