After learning about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been handling enormous audiences, US President Joe Biden reportedly requested his autograph on Saturday.

The US President approached the Indian Prime Minister during yesterday’s Quad meeting and explained that he had been overwhelmed with requests from notable persons to attend the latter’s programme.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also there, reacted by stating that despite Sydney’s community reception’s 20,000 capacity, he is still unable to meet all of the requests he is receiving.

PM Albanese and President Biden both complained to PM Modi about their anomalous challenges. The former also recalled how the Indian PM was received by over 90,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium during the victory lap. Joe Biden responded to PM Modi by commenting “I should take your autograph.”

“You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. Do you think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives. You are too popular,” he added.

He also lauded the Indian PM for his efforts. “Mr Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in the QUAD. You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in the Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference.”

Narendra Modi was seated among other leaders of G7 countries when President Joe Biden walked up to him and the two shared a warm hug. The bonhomie displayed by the two leaders is being viewed as a positive sign for the summit-level bilateral interaction scheduled next month when the Indian PM visits Washington DC.

Notably, The US President and First Lady Jill Biden will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

Narendra Modi is presently in Japan at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. The invitation to visit the nation came from Fumio Kishida, his Japanese counterpart.

The G7 meeting is being convened in the East Asian country since it is currently in charge of the influential alliance which includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the summit from May 19 to 21.

Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour where 40 engagements have been lined up for him. On May 22, he and Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby which will be attended by leaders from 14 countries, after the former depart from Japan.

The Indian PM will then go to Australia for the third and last leg of his journey, where he will meet with the country’s prime minister and speak at a diaspora event scheduled on May 23.