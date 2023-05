Star Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here at the national capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

Jadeja shared a picture with PM Modi on his Twitter handle expressing his emotions after the meeting as well as how the prime minister has been the prime example of hard work as well as dedication. “It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb. You are a prime example of hard work and dedication for our motherland! I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible,” Ravindra Jadeja wrote in his tweet.

Ravindra Jadeja has displayed sensational form for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings this season.

He claimed his 200th wicket in T20 cricket this season while wearing the shades of yellow. Jadeja accomplished this feat during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the franchise’s home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In 305 T20s, Jadeja has 210 wickets at an average of 29.96 and an economy rate of 7.54. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/16.

On the other hand, at the international level, he has featured in 64 T20Is for India. During that period Jadeja has taken 51 wickets at an average of 28.49 and an economy rate of 7.04. His best bowling figures for India in T20Is are 3/15.

Jadeja will be back in action for CSK against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

