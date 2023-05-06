Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri today (Saturday, May 6). The Defence Minister, who is being accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, is visiting the area to review the security situation in the aftermath of the killing of five soldiers in a blast during an encounter between terrorists and security forces.

Rajnath Singh has reportedly reached the district and will shortly be visiting the operation site in the Kandi forest area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu. He was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande



Singh will proceed to Rajouri, where 5 soldiers lost their lives in an explosion during an encounter with terrorists yesterday pic.twitter.com/sEzTXeHcco — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande will meet Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is camping in Rajouri overseeing ‘Operation Trinetra,’ which is underway in the Kandi forest.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is at Ground Zero, to review the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders. pic.twitter.com/2rQTPLs2fW — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Indian Army’s ongoing ‘Operation Trinetra’

A joint operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to flush out the terrorists suspected to be involved in the Poonch terror attack. Reportedly, one terrorist has been neutralised so far in the operation which is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army and other central security forces.

Speaking about the ongoing operation, the defence spokesperson in Jammu said, “In the ensuing gunbattle, one terrorist has been neutralised and another is likely injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Operation is underway,” Indian Army said in a statement.

“The identity of the neutralised militant is being ascertained. Operation Trinetra continues,” said the Army.

5 Army soldiers killed in a blast during anti-terror operations in Rajouri forest in J&K

On Friday, May 5, terrorists detonated an explosive device during an encounter that broke out with the security forces in the Kandi region of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion killed five Army soldiers and injured four others, including an officer. Following the incident at the Kesari area of Kandi hamlet, mobile internet services were suspended in Rajouri.

People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terror organisation established by Jaish-e-Mohammed in 2020, claimed responsibility for the killing of the Indian Army troops.

According to army officials, terrorists belong to the same group that ambushed an army truck in Poonch on April 20 in which at least five jawans of Rashtriya Rifles lost their lives and one more was injured.