DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka state unit of the Indian National Congress (INC), got emotional while speaking to the media as Congress continued its march towards victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. DK Shivakumar credited party workers and leaders for the win in the southern state.

DK Shivakumar said, “Party cadres and all my leaders, they have worked hard. People have expressed faith in us. The leaders have supported us. It was collective leadership and we have jointly operated. I have said in the beginning, thinking together is progress, and working together is success. That is what I said on the first day.”

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

The Karnataka Congress President further said, “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge that I would deliver Karnataka to their fold. I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail when all these BJP people had put me in jail. That is the confidence that the Gandhi family and the Congress party have in the entire country bestowed on me.”

DK Shivakumar added, “I thank all my leaders in the state including Siddaramaiah, all the MLAs, all the party officers, and the workers from the block to the booth level who took up the responsibility. It is not one person’s effort. Including my AICC office bearers, my general secretaries, in charge general secretaries, who worked like block-level office bearers. All of them are responsible. I have a lot of things to tell you. I will come later. I will meet you in my Bharat Jodo Bhavan.”

Karnataka Assembly Elections were held on 10th May 2023. The counting of votes is going on in which the Congress party has managed to lead the numbers well beyond the majority figure of 113.