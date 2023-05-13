Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka election result: Dozen cabinet ministers including CM Bommai win, 11 ministers face defeat...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka election result: Dozen cabinet ministers including CM Bommai win, 11 ministers face defeat as BJP loses the only southern state it ruled

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has won from the Sihggaon constituency with a margin of over 35000 votes and 54.95 per cent vote share.

ANI
Karnataka election result: Dozen cabinet ministers including CM Bommai win, 11 ministers face defeat as BJP loses the only southern state it ruled
BJP leader Bommai
16

A dozen cabinet ministers including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka won while eleven ministers tasted defeat in Karnataka, as the trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party set to lose the only southern state it ruled. 

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has won from the Sihggaon constituency with a margin of over 35000 votes and 54.95 per cent vote share. Among the ministers who won their respective seats include– Araga Jnanendra from Teerthahalli, CC Patil from Gadag, Prabhu Chauhan from Owrad, ST Someshekheer from Yashwanthpur, Byrati Basavaraj from KR Puram, Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi layout, Shashikala Jolle from Nippani, Sunil Kumar from Karkala, Munirathna from Rajrajeshwari Nagar and Shivaram Hebbar from Yellapur. 

Meanwhile, Housing Infrastructure Development Minister V Sommanna suffered defeat from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats. 

Among the ministers who were defeated include- BS Sriramulu from Bellary, Madhuswamy from Chikkanayakanahally, Govinda Karajol from Mudhol, Health and Welfare Minister K Sudhakar from Chickaballapur, MTB Nagaraj from Hoskote, BC Patil from Hirekerur, Murugesh Nirani from Beelagi, KC Narayangowda from KR Pete, BC Nagesh from Tipur and Shankar Patil from Navalgund. 

Meanwhile, as per the trends of the Election Commission of India, the Congress party has consolidated its lead and is leading on 136 seats, with victory on 82 and leading on 50 others. 

On the other hand, BJP is lagging behind with 64 seats. JD(S) is ahead on 20 seats. Independents have won two, while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one each. 

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the State. 

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead. 

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties. 

The polling for the seats were held on May 10 with a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats. A party needs 113 seats to get majority. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav steps out of his Patna home for the first time, wears skull cap, a green chadar and prays at Mazar:...

OpIndia Staff -

Love jihad is an agenda of undeclared terrorism against humanity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath after watching ‘The Kerala Story’

OpIndia Staff -

Congress is set to win Karnataka comfortably, but it has its next battle on its hands: Who will be CM, Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri asks Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu why he still has a Hindu surname, Mattu accuses ‘The Kashmir Files’ director of demonising Kashmiris

OpIndia Staff -

Despite scoring a big fat zero in UP mayor polls, Akhilesh Yadav uses Karnataka to drown his sorrows and Netizens can’t stop laughing

OpIndia Staff -

BBC says Congress represents India but BJP is only ‘Modi’s’, publishes article by author Zubair Ahmed who calls Hanuman ‘monkey God’, Netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka election results: BJP’s vote share hasn’t decreased even by 1 per cent, Congress gains at the expense of JDS’ loss

OpIndia Staff -

In Karnataka, BJP loses Puttur constituency to Congress: Rebel Sangh and Hindutva leader gets more votes than BJP candidate, but not enough to win

OpIndia Staff -

SC gives three-month extension to SEBI, Mauritius minister says no breach of law by the 38 companies and 11 funds linked to Adani: Latest...

OpIndia Staff -

SDPI Puttur candidate Shafi Bellare loses deposit in Karnataka Assembly Elections, was chargesheeted by NIA in killing BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,104FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com