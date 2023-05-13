Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomePolitics"Am a small party, there is no demand for me," says JDS' Kumaraswamy
Politics
Updated:

“Am a small party, there is no demand for me,” says JDS’ Kumaraswamy

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority.

ANI
Karnataka results JDS
Image Source: Republic
19

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls began on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging victorious with an absolute majority.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today across the State amid tight security. “Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people’s verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government,” Bommai said while speaking to the media. The Chief Minister also visited the Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections conducted on May 10 with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

In such circumstances, the JD(S) can likely play the role of a kingmaker. However, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

“In the next two to three hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me…I am hoping for a good development,” he said.

“No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see,” the JD(S) leader added.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force.

The Congress on the other hand worked hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarnataka government formation
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Kerala Story shows cancelled in the UK over a delay in certification by the British Board of Film Certification, Netizens outraged: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses reports that he approved use of NSA on YouTuber Manish Kashyap: How media, liberals and Islamists spread the fake news

OpIndia Staff -

CBI registers case against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore to not name Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug...

OpIndia Staff -

No decision taken by the cabinet on imposing emergency in Pakistan: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

ANI -

Saket Gokhale comes out of jail and starts beating the same drum again, says Gujarat Police and ED were unleashed on him by BJP...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta raids engineer with Rs 30000 salary, finds ₹30 lakh TV, luxury cars, foreign dogs and other riches in luxurious mansion

OpIndia Staff -

‘Even communal bigots have started doing sports shows’: Netizens outraged after Star Sports gets Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui for its IPL coverage

OpIndia Staff -

SSC recruitment scam: Calcutta HC cancels recruitment of 36000 teachers in WB over irregularities, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay orders fresh recruitment within 3 months

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC allows the scientific survey of Gyanvapi Shivling; ASI had earlier submitted that carbon dating of the Shivling is not possible

OpIndia Staff -

Retail inflation in India comes down by 1% in a month to reach 4.7% in April

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,055FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com