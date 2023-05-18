On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Police intercepted and seized a truck carrying 63 minor Muslim boys in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra. These Muslim boys, all aged between 7 to 13, belonged to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and were bought to the city via train from Bihar.

As per the preliminary information, the boys were brought in numbers and they were being sent to a Madarsa at Azra in Kolhapur district for education. The incident came to fore when Vijayendra Mane, one of the members of a Hindu organization, saw the truck in the Ruikar colony of the city and raised suspicion. Mane’s suspicion hardened as the truck driver and two others with him absconded from the spot after asking about the minor boys.

Vijayendra Mane called the police and other members of the Hindu organizations, who demanded strict action in the case. The police detained the children and checked the train tickets which were handed over to them by some unidentified individuals. During interrogation, the minor Muslim boys revealed that some of them were from Bihar, some from Uttar Pradesh and some from West Bengal.

The Hindutva organizations have raised several questions about the incident. They have sought a detailed inquiry into the case asking relevant questions like- who these children are, why exactly did these children come to Kolhapur, whether they were forced, why were they being taken in a truck etc. The organizations have also expressed concern regarding the safety of the children as the primary reason for transporting the children is uncertain.

The members of the Hindu organization who helped the police in intercepting the truck and raised suspicion are Vijayendra Mane, Vijay Khade, Vivek Vhora, Nitin Misal, Aniket Patil, Aniket Modki, Sunil Patil, Prasad Patole, Ameya Bhalkar, Bajrang Dal’s Banda Salunkhe, Prashant Kagle, Anil Chaughule, Sujit Patil and Avdhoot Bhate.

Vijayendra Mane, who is also associated with BJP while talking to the media stated that the students had no relevant identity cards or documents. “I saw the truck this morning in the Ruikar colony as it was standing against a hotel here named Maharaja Hotel. I asked the children who they were, why had they come here. But they had no concrete answers. Later it was revealed that they were being taken to a Madarsa in Azra, Kolapur. They also don’t have any relevant identity documents.”

Officer Mangesh Chavhan of Kolhapur Police Station meanwhile confirmed that the students had been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further procedure. “We conducted detailed inquiry in the case. We came to know that these students have been studying at the Azra Madarsa for long time. They had been sent to their homes in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal for vacations. Now they have been brought back,” he added.

The Police however also said that a detailed investigation in the case will be conducted and the students will be made to appear before the committee which will be organized by the State Child Welfare Association. Notably, some media organizations claim that there were a total of 69 minor Muslim boys while others have said that 63 minor Muslim students have been detained.