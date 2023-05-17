Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Maharashtra: Hindus perform purification rituals at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik after Muslims tried to desecrate, put Chadar on Shivling

OpIndia Staff
Trimbakeshwar temple. Image Source: TV9 Bharatvarsh
The Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Maharashtra has been purified by priests performing the rituals. On Wednesday, 17th May 2023, Hindu organisations cleaned the temple, carried out purification rituals, and performed aarti. Earlier on 13th May 2023, local Muslims tried to desecrate the temple by forcefully putting a chadar on the Shivling in the temple. It is worth noting that the Trimbakeshwar Mandir, renowned as a Jyotirlinga Mandir, holds immense significance as a revered Hindu pilgrimage centre.

On Wednesday morning, members of various Hindu organisations including Hindu Mahasabha, Brahmin Mahasangh, Nashik Purohit Sangh, and Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh reached Trimbakeshwar temple. They performed purification rituals on the temple premises amid the chants of Har Har Mahadev. The Maha Aarti was performed after the temple purification rituals were completed. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an FIR in a recent incident of a sacrilege attempt by a Muslim mob at the revered Trimbakeshwar temple at Nashik. Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, Fadnavis also ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the events and their aftermath. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would not only investigate the recent incident but also look into a similar occurrence last year. 

The four persons arrested by the police for forcibly entering the Trimbakeshwar temple are Aqeel Yusuf Sayyed, Salman Aqeel Sayyed, Matin Raju Sayyed and Salim Bakshu Sayyed. It is alleged that they tried to enter the temple premises by joining the Sandal procession and attempted to offer chadar on the Shivling.

Trimbakeshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Only Hindus are supposed to enter and pray with Hindu customs here. The temple management committee lodged a complaint with the police after security guards stopped the four men from reaching the sanctorum. Videos of the incident went viral on various social media platforms. Matin Sayyed, the organiser of the sandal, claimed that the accused did not try to put the chadar on the Shivling and they only carried the chadar to the steps of the temple.

These four people were arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the temple trust. A case was registered against them under sections 295 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apart from this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of the SIT. Fadnavis expressed his determination to maintain law and order in Maharashtra and said, “Anyone who tries to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra will not be spared. These are deliberate attempts. This will not be tolerated at all.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

