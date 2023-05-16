Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an FIR in a recent incident of a sacrilege attempt by a Muslim mob at the revered Trimbakeshwar temple at Nashik, triggering a series of riots that engulfed the city.

Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, Fadnavis also ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the events and their aftermath.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would not only investigate the recent incident but also look into a similar occurrence last year. It was reported that during the previous incident, a group of individuals had allegedly forcibly entered the Trimbakeshwar Temple through its main entrance.

Tensions gripped the city of Nashik earlier this month after a group of individuals reportedly congregated outside the Trimbakeshwar Temple and made an apparent attempt to forcefully gain entry into the premises.

An alleged video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

Videos | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the setting up of a Special Investigative team (SIT) into the incident of Muslim youths trying to enter the sanctum sanctoram of holy Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik. On 13th night at around 9.15 pm 5-6 youths of Muslim… pic.twitter.com/MMsuk4mGOa — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 16, 2023

The Nashik Rural superintendent of police (SP) Shahaji Umap attributed the incident to a ‘misunderstanding’.

“The incident seems to have happened due to a misunderstanding as the Muslims wanted to go inside the temple premises when their procession was underway… We called the group of Muslims who said they will not henceforth attempt to enter the premises if it is not allowed,” Umap said had said.

OpIndia spoke to one of the security officials deployed inside the Trimbakeshwar temple, who confirmed the attack and said that a few members of a Muslim congregation created a ruckus on May 13 as they barged into the temple precincts, prompting action from the law enforcement officials stationed at the temple.

The hallowed Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik which has one of the 12 jyotirlingas allows Hindus to enter the ancient temple of Lord Shiva, as per a board put up outside the temple.

Nashik: Muslim mob tries to barge into Trimbakeshwar temple to offer ‘chadar’ on revered Shivling, security personnel thwart bid

Vigilant security personnel successfully thwarted an attempt by a group of individuals from the Muslim community to forcefully enter the Trimbakeshwar Mandir and place a Chadar on the revered Shivling. The incident has sparked concerns among locals, with the Brahmin Mahasabha demanding a thorough investigation by the police. It is worth noting that the Trimbakeshwar Mandir, renowned as a Jyotirlinga Mandir, holds immense significance as a revered Hindu pilgrimage centre.

Reports said individuals participating in the urs procession, who happened to be Muslims, tried to barge into the Trimbakeshwar temple premises and place a chadar on the sacred Shivling. The forceful entry bid was stopped by vigilant security personnel and the authorities managing the temple.

The occurrence led to heightened tension within the premises, but prompt intervention by both the police and the temple management helped alleviate the situation. In the wake of the incident, the Brahmin Mahasangh expressed their intention to stage protests if the police did not take appropriate action within a reasonable timeframe.