Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, allegedly confessed to destroying two mobile phones that were being sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. On July 22, 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the CBI to initiate an investigation into the excise scam. According to reports, Manish Sisodia began using a new mobile phone after this directive.

During the course of the probe, the CBI discovered that Manish Sisodia had utilized three different mobile phones between January 1, 2020, and August 19, 2022. Subsequently, on August 19, 2022, the investigating agency conducted a search operation and seized one phone from Sisodia’s possession. These developments are significant in unravelling the details of the case and shedding light on Sisodia’s Manish involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

A source said, “We later discovered that the mobile phone seized from Sisodia’s possession had been used by him from July 22, 2022. This was the date when we were instructed by the MHA to initiate the case in the excise matter.” According to sources, during the interrogation, Manish Sisodia allegedly admitted to the investigating agency that he had destroyed two mobile phones. Reportedly, Sisodia stated, “Prior to this, I was using two cell phones which have been destroyed.” This statement provides insight into Sisodia’s actions regarding the mobile phones in question.

According to the source, Sisodia was served a notice under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) concerning the two mobile phones. In response to the notice, he reportedly acknowledged the same fact. This information highlights Manish Sisodia’s acknowledgement of the notice and further strengthens the case against him. The source quoted the chargesheet and said, “This willful disposal of handsets containing incriminating evidence related to the policy is another incriminating circumstance against Sisodia.”

Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is presently in custody due to multiple allegations against him related to the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Despite his numerous attempts, the court has dismissed several of his bail pleas.