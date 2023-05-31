A case of love jihad has been registered in the Versova police station of Mumbai against one Tanveer Akhtar Khan of Ranchi who blackmailed a model Manvi Raj Singh who works in Mumbai. Tanveer had lured the model by concealing his identity and saying that his name was Yash. The model said in her complaint that the accused raped her multiple times by concealing his identity and was continuously forcing her to marry and convert to Islam when his true identity was revealed.

Tanveer Akhtar also threatened the victim model of making her objectionable photographs viral. The police registered a case against Tanveer Akhtar under sections 376, 376 (2), 376 (N), 328, 506, 504, and 323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

The victim said in her complaint to the Mumbai police that she is a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and came to Ranchi in connection with a modelling workshop when she came in contact with the accused. She had alleged that Taveer repeatedly raped her since 2021 and threatened and blackmailed her. She said the accused had also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone.

She said that ‘The Kerala Story’ has given her the courage to talk about the incident. She told ANI, “He is sending my pictures to my family members and commenting on my social media posts. He also tried to kill me in Mumbai. After watching the film ‘The Kerala Files’, I got motivated to register a complaint against him.”

#WATCH | "He was putting pressure on me to marry him and convert my religion. All this started in the year 2020 when I joined his modelling agency. Earlier he told me that his name is Yash but after 4 months, I got to know that his real name is Tanveer Akhtar. He is sending my… pic.twitter.com/Tp0UiMw9fy — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Manvi went to Ranchi in January 2021 after hearing about the modelling agency ‘Yash Models Agency’. There, Tanveer Akhtar introduced himself as Yash. The model was unaware of his original identity for many days. “While working in Tanveer’s model agency, people used to call him Yash. Some people would also talk about Tanveer sir in the office. But he did not know that Yash’s real name is Tanveer,” she said.

“Earlier he told me that his name is Yash but after 4 months, I got to know that his real name is Tanveer Akhtar,” she said.

Manvi Raj Singh said that while working at the agency, Tanveer started to molest her. “Tanveer used to try to touch me in different ways during training itself. But, I didn’t say anything at that time,” she said.

The model has revealed that Tanveer Akhtar one day gave her sedatives and took objectionable pictures with her. Tanveer has also been accused of pressurising the model for marrying him and converting to Islam. He used these photographs to pressurize the victim. He also used to beat and abuse the woman and didn’t allow her to leave Ranchi.

The woman said the accused had also exerted pressure on her to go to Bangkok for shooting and when she refused, he threatened to make some pictures viral. The victim said he sent some objectionable photos to her brother and mother and she decided to end her life but was dissuaded from doing so by an acquaintance. The victim said she reluctantly agreed to go to Bangkok where the accused again raped her.

After that, she managed to leave Ranchi and went to Mumbai.

The victim also said in her complaint that fearing a complaint, Tanveer Akhtar first lured the model with money. He then threatened to kill her and her family. The model has also alleged that just a few days ago, Tanveer Akhtar reached Mumbai from Ranchi and tried to kill her by strangulating her.

She said that after reaching Mumbai, he started harassing and abusing her roommate and other acquaintances. He also pressurised her to convert to Islam and marry him. When she disagreed, he tried to kill her, she said.

Model Manvi Raj has further said, “Tanveer Akhtar Khan was pressurizing me to convert from the very beginning. He says he loves me and wants to marry me. He also said bad things about my religion.”

She posted a video on YouTube narrating the whole incident. “It has been 9 months since I came to Mumbai. During this Tanveer has tried to kill me twice. I complained about this to the police, but no action was taken. He has done dirty editing of my photos and is misusing them. He is doing all this so that I can become a Muslim and marry him,” she said.

The victim said that she had lodged a police complaint earlier but the accused gave an affidavit that he will not harass her and requested her to take back the complaint. In the affidavit, he confessed that he was blackmailing, torturing and harassing her and her family members.

She added, “His sister Shazia and her husband Shadab are also aware that Tanveer is troubling me. When I complained about Tanveer to Shazia, she told me that you yourself marry him, otherwise brother is very stubborn, he Will definitely marry you.”

But Manvi Raj Singh refused to convert to Islam and marry Tanveer. She said in the video, “He may kill me, but I am Hindu and will remain a Hindu, I will never become a Muslim and will never marry a Muslim. Prime Minister and Chief Minister save me from this monster. I don’t know what he will do tomorrow. I am a Hindu, will never marry a Muslim.”

In her complaint, the victim said that after she refused to accede to the demands of the accused, he created fake IDs in her name and has been posting objectionable photos and sending objectionable messages to harass her.

The model also alleges that she is not the first girl deceived by Tanveer Akhtar Khan. In this case, the Mumbai Police said that the case was from Jharkhand, so after receiving the complaint, an FIR has been registered and sent to the Jharkhand Police. The police have also prima facie found a case of love jihad in this case.

On the other hand, the accused Tanveer Akhtar Khan has denied the allegations levelled against him. Tanveer says that while working in the model agency, he suffered some losses because of Manvi. He demanded compensation for this from Manvi. After this, Manvi made these allegations against him.

He also alleged, “She circulated my nude photos among my friends and relatives. She took the help of her friends and boyfriend. She wanted to steal my data and use them.”

After the complaint was lodged in Mumbai by the model, a zero FIR was registered, and after that the case was transferred to Ranchi as the crime took place there. Ranchi SSP Kishor Kaushal said that they have registered a proper FIR and investigating the case.