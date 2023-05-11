Thursday, May 11, 2023
HomeEditor's picksNDMC councillor starts telling the story of a 'Dhongi Raja' in CM’s style referring...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NDMC councillor starts telling the story of a ‘Dhongi Raja’ in CM’s style referring to the 40 cr mansion at tax-payers’ expense, Arvind Kejriwal walks out

OpIndia Staff
Image via PTI
3

On Wednesday, May 10, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) meeting after BJP leaders raised the issue of the renovation of his official residence at the expense of taxpayers’ money. Following this, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal was absent in the last two NDMC meetings, and on Wednesday he walked out of it mid-way.

BJP leader and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal raised the issue of the alleged irregularities during the renovation of Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road bungalow as he narrated the story of a ‘Dhongi Raja’. Chahal apparently referred to CM Kejriwal as a Dhongi Raja and went on to talk about the expenditure on the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence as he said that the money used in renovating Kejriwal’s residence was taken from Delhi’s exchequer. He added that marble worth Rs 6 crore was used in Kejriwal’s residence.

Calling Kejriwal ‘dhongi’ and ‘chor’, Chahal asserted that Kejriwal will have to give an account of the public’s money squandered for his personal comfort.

Chahal had started narrating the story of “Dhongi Raja” in CM Arvind Kejriwal’s style. If one recalls, in April, Arvind Kejriwal had targeted PM Modi without naming him, by narrating a story about a less educated King in the Delhi Assembly. Chahal took a cue from the CM and narrated a similar story in his style about a Dhongi Raja.

“He (Kejriwal) used to say that I will not take a big bungalow, big car or jeep, but has spent every penny of the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi in revamping his house” Chahal said.

As can be heard in the video, Chahal asked Kejriwal not to stare at him and give intimidating looks. While Chahal repeatedly asked to respond to his allegations, CM Kejriwal walked out of the meeting without saying a word, behind him a person was seen raising “Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad” slogans.

Later in a press conference, Chahal stated, “I told Kejriwal that he has a habit of telling stories, so I will also tell him a story of a “Dhongi Raja,” he used to say that he will not take a bungalow, or car as he resides in a four-bedroom house and does not need a bigger house, the public of Delhi got influenced by his pretence.”

Chahal showed pictures of CM Kejriwal’s newly renovated residence, claiming that his kitchen costs Rs 1 crore and that the CM is unable to feed the poor. He went on to say that Kejriwal was staring at him while he continued to ask him to respond to his allegations and speak about the electricity bills, to which Arvind Kejriwal had no response.

This comes after a recent investigation by Times Now Navbharat found that the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore. The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilized for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.

It is notable that this is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has walked out of the NDMC meeting. In September last year, Kejriwal walked out of the NDMC meeting after BJP’s Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him over the AAP government’s claims about school development.

Chahal cited an RTI query where multiple questions were asked, and one of them was about if Kejriwal utilized funds from his MLA quota for development in NDMC schools. As per the reply to the RTI query, not even a single paisa was given by Kejriwal from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Given injection to kill me slowly, no bathroom access, no bed: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleges torture and mistreatment by authorities

OpIndia Staff -

Irony just shot itself: Jailed Imran Khan uses soundtrack of Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files, a film that talks about Hindu genocide by Pakistan-sponsored Islamists

OpIndia Staff -

Was there an agreement signed that nobody will strip Imran Khan and rape him while in custody because he has piles: What we know

Raju Das -

I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film: SS Rajamouli on his dream of bringing Mahabharat to the big screen

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court says can’t restore MVA govt since Uddhav Thackeray resigned voluntarily, finds fault in decisions of governor and speaker

OpIndia Staff -

Yakub and Naushad, who had beheaded a Hindu in the Bhalswa Dairy area, were tasked by ISI to execute a rerun of 2000 Red...

OpIndia Staff -

170 years of Indian Railways and The Hindu: 3 racist, elitist op-eds that denigrate Indians who use Railways simply to peddle anti-Modi agenda

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Attempt to indulge in forum shopping and bench hunting: Supreme Court rebukes sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for plea seeking recusal of a judge...

OpIndia Staff -

Sole Indian against 49 Pakistanis, all of them hostile: What Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya said about his schooling in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Centre has power on order, police and land, NCT of Delhi has power to posts, appoint and transfer officials: SC verdict in Delhi govt...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com