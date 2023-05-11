NDMC councillor starts telling the story of a ‘Dhongi Raja’ in CM’s style referring to the 40 cr mansion at tax-payers’ expense, Arvind Kejriwal walks out

On Wednesday, May 10, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) meeting after BJP leaders raised the issue of the renovation of his official residence at the expense of taxpayers’ money. Following this, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal was absent in the last two NDMC meetings, and on Wednesday he walked out of it mid-way.

BJP leader and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal raised the issue of the alleged irregularities during the renovation of Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road bungalow as he narrated the story of a ‘Dhongi Raja’. Chahal apparently referred to CM Kejriwal as a Dhongi Raja and went on to talk about the expenditure on the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence as he said that the money used in renovating Kejriwal’s residence was taken from Delhi’s exchequer. He added that marble worth Rs 6 crore was used in Kejriwal’s residence.

Calling Kejriwal ‘dhongi’ and ‘chor’, Chahal asserted that Kejriwal will have to give an account of the public’s money squandered for his personal comfort.

Chahal had started narrating the story of “Dhongi Raja” in CM Arvind Kejriwal’s style. If one recalls, in April, Arvind Kejriwal had targeted PM Modi without naming him, by narrating a story about a less educated King in the Delhi Assembly. Chahal took a cue from the CM and narrated a similar story in his style about a Dhongi Raja.

“He (Kejriwal) used to say that I will not take a big bungalow, big car or jeep, but has spent every penny of the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi in revamping his house” Chahal said.

As can be heard in the video, Chahal asked Kejriwal not to stare at him and give intimidating looks. While Chahal repeatedly asked to respond to his allegations, CM Kejriwal walked out of the meeting without saying a word, behind him a person was seen raising “Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad” slogans.

Later in a press conference, Chahal stated, “I told Kejriwal that he has a habit of telling stories, so I will also tell him a story of a “Dhongi Raja,” he used to say that he will not take a bungalow, or car as he resides in a four-bedroom house and does not need a bigger house, the public of Delhi got influenced by his pretence.”

Chahal showed pictures of CM Kejriwal’s newly renovated residence, claiming that his kitchen costs Rs 1 crore and that the CM is unable to feed the poor. He went on to say that Kejriwal was staring at him while he continued to ask him to respond to his allegations and speak about the electricity bills, to which Arvind Kejriwal had no response.

This comes after a recent investigation by Times Now Navbharat found that the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore. The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilized for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.

It is notable that this is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has walked out of the NDMC meeting. In September last year, Kejriwal walked out of the NDMC meeting after BJP’s Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him over the AAP government’s claims about school development.

Chahal cited an RTI query where multiple questions were asked, and one of them was about if Kejriwal utilized funds from his MLA quota for development in NDMC schools. As per the reply to the RTI query, not even a single paisa was given by Kejriwal from 2015-16 to 2021-22.