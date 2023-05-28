New Parliament House: Iconic images and moments from the day that underlined the cultural contours of Bharat and reinforced the civilisational roots

On Sunday, May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation. While the inauguration ceremony was in itself a great moment of pride for every Indian, the images and moments around the ceremony underlined the cultural contours of Bharat and reinforced its civilisational roots.

The day of the inauguration started with the installation of the sacred Sengol at the Lok Sabha House next to the Speaker’s chair. PM Modi, who was holding the Sengol, entered the Lok Sabha house amidst Vedic chants by the high priests of various adherents (maths) in Tamil Nadu and tunes of ‘nadaswaram’.

Delighted to see Sengol being recognized at the inauguration of the new building of the Indian Parliament. Its august presence illustrates how heritage and progress merge beautifully, giving us added inspiration to fulfil people’s aspirations. pic.twitter.com/LurlM4opbo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

To begin the ceremony, PM Modi offered Sashtang Pranam to Sengol.

The video of the moments of him entering the house and then installing Sengol will remain in the minds of every Indian forever. It represents the rich culture of India.

Speaking on the establishment of sacred Sengol, he underlined that during the great Chola empire, Sengol was seen as a symbol of the path of service, duty, and nation. He added that under the guidance of Rajaji and Adheenam, the Sengol became the sacred symbol of the transfer of power. “It is our good fortune that we could restore the dignity of this sacred Sengol. This Sengol will keep on inspiring us during the proceedings of the House”, he said.

The ‘Samudra Manthan’ sculpture

Another aspect of the new Parliament House that became the topic of the day is the Samudra Manthan sculpture installed along one of the walls of the building. Created by Murtikar Naresh Kumawat, the sculpture depicts the historic story of churning the sea. As the story goes, thousands of years ago, Devtas and Daanavs joined hands to churn the sea with the hope to get Amrit and other precious items. The scene depicts how the event took place.

Kumawat believes that the new Parliament Building is a symbol of India’s growth and prosperity. He was involved in creating several sculptures in the new Parliament building including the sculpture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The ‘Akhand Bharat’ display

A dedicated display depicting the ‘Akhand Bharat’ in its true form is also present inside the New Parliament Building. The display has an old sculpture, a stone with ancient scriptures, and an old map of Bharat with regions mentioned by their historic names. You can see Kurukshetra, Hastinapur, Sindhu, Sauveer, Saurashtra, Dakshinapath, Amravati, Sidhpur, Chol, Kanchipuram, Keralputr and other regions written in Devnagri script.

Akhand Bharat in new Parliament. No wonder people ideologically wedded to “sub-nationalism” are refusing to enter into the building. 🙂#MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/ZIpgjLDJOA — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 28, 2023

Other sculptures include Chanakya, Hand Mudras, and more.

The majestic interiors

Following the Prime Minister’s address, several leaders shared photographs and videos of the Lok Sabha House. Karnataka MP Tejaswi Surya shared a video of the Lok Sabha House and said, “Our new Parliament building is magnificent and awe-inspiring.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his photograph while sitting in the Lok Sabha House with HM Amit Shah.

Experiencing the vibrant spirit of the new parliament's inaugural ceremony. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/TWBgt5R2vx — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 28, 2023

MP Hema Malini shared several photographs of the galleries of the building.

More photos of the beautifully conceived building. All our itihasic glory reflected in the panels and murals on the walls. Congratulations to all the artists who have worked so hard to make this vision a reality🙏A sight worth seeing and certainly worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/65gLSwxn1V — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 28, 2023

The long bronze beautifully carved panel depicts the Sagar Manthan pic.twitter.com/CmK5hJeXx3 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on Sunday. “This new complex will be evidence of self-reliant India,” PM Modi said in his address. The old parliament will be converted into a museum.