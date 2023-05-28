Sunday, May 28, 2023
New Parliament House: Iconic images and moments from the day that underlined the cultural contours of Bharat and reinforced the civilisational roots

The Murtikar Kumawat believes that the new Parliament Building is a symbol of India's growth and prosperity.

OpIndia Staff
Indian culture and history depicted at galleries of New Parliament Building
Indian culture and history depicted at galleries of New Parliament Building
12

On Sunday, May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation. While the inauguration ceremony was in itself a great moment of pride for every Indian, the images and moments around the ceremony underlined the cultural contours of Bharat and reinforced its civilisational roots.

The day of the inauguration started with the installation of the sacred Sengol at the Lok Sabha House next to the Speaker’s chair. PM Modi, who was holding the Sengol, entered the Lok Sabha house amidst Vedic chants by the high priests of various adherents (maths) in Tamil Nadu and tunes of ‘nadaswaram’.

To begin the ceremony, PM Modi offered Sashtang Pranam to Sengol.

The video of the moments of him entering the house and then installing Sengol will remain in the minds of every Indian forever. It represents the rich culture of India.

Speaking on the establishment of sacred Sengol, he underlined that during the great Chola empire, Sengol was seen as a symbol of the path of service, duty, and nation. He added that under the guidance of Rajaji and Adheenam, the Sengol became the sacred symbol of the transfer of power. “It is our good fortune that we could restore the dignity of this sacred Sengol. This Sengol will keep on inspiring us during the proceedings of the House”, he said.

The ‘Samudra Manthan’ sculpture

Another aspect of the new Parliament House that became the topic of the day is the Samudra Manthan sculpture installed along one of the walls of the building. Created by Murtikar Naresh Kumawat, the sculpture depicts the historic story of churning the sea. As the story goes, thousands of years ago, Devtas and Daanavs joined hands to churn the sea with the hope to get Amrit and other precious items. The scene depicts how the event took place.

Kumawat believes that the new Parliament Building is a symbol of India’s growth and prosperity. He was involved in creating several sculptures in the new Parliament building including the sculpture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The ‘Akhand Bharat’ display

A dedicated display depicting the ‘Akhand Bharat’ in its true form is also present inside the New Parliament Building. The display has an old sculpture, a stone with ancient scriptures, and an old map of Bharat with regions mentioned by their historic names. You can see Kurukshetra, Hastinapur, Sindhu, Sauveer, Saurashtra, Dakshinapath, Amravati, Sidhpur, Chol, Kanchipuram, Keralputr and other regions written in Devnagri script.

Other sculptures include Chanakya, Hand Mudras, and more.

The majestic interiors

Following the Prime Minister’s address, several leaders shared photographs and videos of the Lok Sabha House. Karnataka MP Tejaswi Surya shared a video of the Lok Sabha House and said, “Our new Parliament building is magnificent and awe-inspiring.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his photograph while sitting in the Lok Sabha House with HM Amit Shah.

MP Hema Malini shared several photographs of the galleries of the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on Sunday. “This new complex will be evidence of self-reliant India,” PM Modi said in his address. The old parliament will be converted into a museum.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

