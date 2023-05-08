Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChristian woman and Muslim gardener arrested in Pakistan over 'blasphemy', accused of 'intentionally' burning...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Christian woman and Muslim gardener arrested in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’, accused of ‘intentionally’ burning papers with verses of Quran

On April 15, a 46-year-old Christian widow named Mussarat Bibi and a Muslim gardener named Muhammad Sarmad were assigned the task of cleaning the storeroom of a school, which was filled with paper and scrap items. They gathered the paper and other scraps in a corner of the school and burned them.

ANI
Christian woman and her Muslim gardener arrested in Pakistan over 'blasphemy', accused of 'intentionally' burning papers with verses of Quran
Blasphemy protests (Source: BBC News)
13

A Christian widow and a Muslim gardener, both illiterate, were arrested in the Pakpattan city of Pakistan on April 19 on blasphemy charges after they were accused of ‘intentionally’ burning papers containing verses of the holy Quran, Friday Times reported. 

On April 15, a 46-year-old Christian widow named Mussarat Bibi and a Muslim gardener named Muhammad Sarmad were assigned the task of cleaning the storeroom of a school, which was filled with paper and scrap items. They gathered the paper and other scraps in a corner of the school and burned them.

Students later found that the burned items also contained holy pages. Four days later, a local resident named Kashif Nadeem contacted the police and accused the illiterate Christian widow of committing blasphemy by burning pages of the holy Quran at the school, Friday Times reported. 

The complainant also gathered a mob outside the school and started protesting against the incident. However, police reached the scene on time and took the accused into custody to avert any untoward situation. 

The complainant named only the Christian widow, but during the preliminary investigation, police found the gardener was also involved in setting the holy pages on fire, hence police named both persons in the FIR, Friday Times reported. 

While condemning the incident, minority rights activist Joseph Jansen said that the blasphemy laws are being used as an excuse to violate people’s rights on a vast scale. In spite of their vulnerability, crimes committed against women and girls go unpunished, deterring them from seeking employment and achieving equality with men, he added. 

He said that women were afraid to go out and work as a result of the abuse of blasphemy laws against religious minority women. Knowing that Mussarat is illiterate, innocent, and simply performing her role as she was alleged to have done is clear evidence that blasphemy laws have been misused, he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee bans ‘The Kerala Files’ to maintain ‘peace’ in Bengal weeks after she had asked Hindus to stay away from Muslim areas for...

OpIndia Staff -

New secretariat building, why it was built, why KCR did not enter the old one for 8 long years and why it is not...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

A compilation of opinion polls ahead of 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections: Recent two give BJP the edge, overall, opinion polls show mixed results

Jhankar Mohta -

After thousands of crores worth NAN scam, IAS Anil Tuteja, who CM Baghel was saving, now gets directly linked to a 2,000 crore liquor...

Anurag -

Attacked and threatened, radio host demands Canada to act against radicals at webinar discussing Bloom report, which exposed the extent of Khalistan terror

OpIndia Staff -

BJP will face worst-ever defeat: Pakistani entertainer Sehar Shinwari bats for Congress in Karnataka elections, hails Rahul Gandhi: What else she said

OpIndia Staff -

Atiq Ahmed’s fugitive wife Shaista Parveen declared ‘mafia’ by Uttar Pradesh police, reveals fresh FIR: Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Members of farmers union break police barricades to join wrestlers’ protests in Delhi after Rakesh Tikait and others had pledged their support to wrestlers:...

OpIndia Staff -

The News Minute Executive editor wants to repeat the Communist fantasy of gulag, where millions died. Read what he said and what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court dismisses plea of Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap seeking to club FIRs and quash NSA charges: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,209FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com