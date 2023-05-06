Sadhu Magar – an autorickshaw driver in Pune – who received death threats from Islamists in India and abroad as he offered a free ride to those who go to watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’, received police protection on 6th May 2023. Sadhu Magar shared this information while speaking to OpIndia.

Two police constables have been posted to protect the autorickshaw driver. However, the police have asked him to remove the banner from his auto which announced free rides to ‘The Kerala Story’ moviegoers, considering the threats he is getting. He has also been advised to stay for some days till the matter calms down.

Sadhu Magar said, “Yesterday, the police commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad visited our local police station. At that time, I was called to the police station. As the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is released now, the police officers instructed me to remove the banner from my autorickshaw for safety purposes. They have also provided me with protection. Two police personnel are currently accompanying me considering the threats. I am grateful for the prompt action by the police.”

On 2nd May 2023, Sadhu Magar’s image with a banner on his autorickshaw declaring his offer of free services to those who go to watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’ went viral. Immediately after that, he started receiving phone calls congratulating him for the bold move. With the calls boosting his confidence, he also started receiving threatening calls from various Islamists from different parts of the country and abroad. He then listed those phone numbers, blocked them, and reached the Alandi police station where police officer Godse received his complaint.

Sadhu Magar’s photograph went viral on social media on 2nd May 2023. In this photograph, he is standing near his autorickshaw on which he has flagged a banner that promises free autorickshaw services for people going to watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’. He has also mentioned on the banner that he will buy tickets for the first ten women who avail of his autorickshaw service to go to watch this film.

Sadhu Magar gives free services to Indian Army soldiers and officers anywhere in Pune city. He also carries pupils to school for free. Whenever he sees poor people who don’t have any money, he gets them to their destination without charging anything.