

Satyendar Jain, the former minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has allegedly experienced a significant weight loss of 35 kilograms as he is currently held in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a money laundering case. His lawyers, while seeking bail from the Supreme Court, have presented these arguments. During the hearing of his petition on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Himani Kohli of the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a response.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi appeared on behalf of Satyendar Jain in the Supreme Court. Citing serious health issues, he requested the court for an exemption from appearing in the regular court and instead be heard by a vacation bench.

The senior advocate stated, “The man is a skeleton. He has lost 35 kgs. He is facing extreme health problems. He is 416 on the waiting list.” In response, the Supreme Court granted permission for the former Health Minister of Delhi to appeal before the vacation bench, providing him relief.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appeared on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate. He stated, “I am on caveat.” Currently, the court has not fixed a date for the next hearing.

The Delhi High Court denied bail

Satyendar Jain has been in Tihar Jail since May 2022. After his bail petition was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on April 6, 2023, he approached the Supreme Court. The High Court had rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case, upholding the decision of the lower court. The court stated that Satyendar Jain is an influential person who could tamper with evidence if released from jail. Therefore, the bail petition was dismissed.

Videos of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail had gone viral

Several videos have emerged from within Tihar Jail featuring Satyendar Jain. Some of these videos showed him receiving massages, some depicted him conducting “darbar” (a court-like gathering), and others showed him eating food from outside. In one video, he was even seen sitting with the suspended jail superintendent. After the release of these videos and the court’s strict approach, VIP treatment in the jail was discontinued. Satyendar Jain accused jail officials of threatening him. Recently, Jain requested to be shifted to a different cell, citing concerns about isolation. Following this, two inmates were shifted to his neighbouring cell while adhering to the rules. After the incident came to light, a show-cause notice was also issued to the Tihar Jail superintendent.