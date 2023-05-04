In recent days, the ‘divorce photoshoot’ of Tamil actress Shalini sparked discussion on social media as the pictures from the photoshoot went viral. In these pictures, the actress is seen celebrating her divorce by tearing up her wedding pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, Shalini shared some pictures from the photoshoot. One of the pictures read, “I got 99 problems but a husband ain’t one”. In another picture, she is seen tearing her picture with her ex-husband Riyaz. She is also seen trampling a picture of herself with her ex-husband with her foot in one of the photos. In the caption of the said Instagram post, the actress let out a message to “those who feel voiceless” and said that “it is okay to leave a bad marriage.” She also asserted that “divorce is not a failure”.

“It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.” she wrote in the caption of the photos showing her tearing the photo and celebrating her divorce.

While a section of people lauded the actress for her boldness others wondered why the actress was happy about her divorce.

Actress Shalini who made her television debut with “Mullum Malarum” reportedly got married to Riyaz in 2020. The two also have a daughter. A few months back, Shalini filed a complaint against her husband alleging mental and physical abuse.

Reacting to the viral photoshoot of the actress, BJP leader Krishan Gahlot took to Twitter and said that the woman seen in the viral divorce photoshoot is Tamil actress Shalini. He said that the cunning media deliberately covered up the truth of the woman who is being hailed as the poster girl of a revolution against patriarchy and labeled as ‘cool’.

“This photoshoot of Tamil actress Shalini has gone viral. In the name of a divorce photo shoot, the way the girl is being described as a poster girl, calling it cool as a revolution against patriarchy, just know the truth that the cunning media has hidden,” Gahlot tweeted.

He further added that Shalini had a Nikah with Riyaz, who later on started to mentally and physically torture the actress. Gahlot also claimed that even after torturing the actress for over five-six years, Riyaz was not ready to divorce her. It was after much struggle that Shalini got divorced and is thus celebrating the same.

वायरल होती यह फोटोशूट है तमिल एक्ट्रेस शालिनी की।



तलाक के फोटोशूट के नाम पर जिस तरह पितृसत्तात्मकता के विरुद्ध क्रान्ति के रूप में इसे कूल बताते हुए लड़की को पोस्टरगर्ल बताया जा रहा है, जरा उसकी वह सच्चाई भी जान लीजिए जो मक्कार मीडिया छुपा गया।



शालिनी ने निकाह पढ़ा रियाज से।… pic.twitter.com/fGX9keL9EH — Krishan Gahlot (@KrishanGahlot_) May 3, 2023

“That is why Shalini, who has overcome tremendous hardships, is celebrating the festival of freedom with such frivolity She must celebrate after all she got out of that hell. But madam should tell the entire truth to society,” Gahlot wrote.